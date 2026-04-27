Apple's next TV 4K launch delayed as Siri upgrade pushes timeline: Report

Apple is reportedly delaying the launch of the next Apple TV 4K due to a planned Siri upgrade. According to a report from Mac Daily News, citing Bloomberg and MacRumors, Apple has largely completed the new hardware but is delaying the launch to align it with a more advanced, conversational version of Siri which is expected to be released in iOS 27.

Besides the new Apple TV 4K, Apple is said to be working on HomePod 3, HomePod mini 2 and a smart display often referred to as “HomePod Touch.” The report stated that these devices are already in the later stages of manufacturing but are also being held back until the updated version of Siri is ready to launch.

Siri delay pushing hardware launches

Apple’s upcoming Siri upgrade has seen multiple delays over the past year. The new AI-powered features were first shown at WWDC 2024 and were initially expected to roll out by March 2025. However, Apple later said the timeline slipped due to performance and reliability concerns.

According to reports, the release window was then pushed to around iOS 26.4 in 2026. But a later update from Bloomberg News suggested that the rollout has been delayed again, with features now expected in the iOS 27 cycle. It should be noted that Apple is working with Google and plans to use its Gemini AI models to power parts of the updated Siri experience.

ALSO READ: XChat is now available on iPhone, iPad to rival WhatsApp: How it compares This updated Siri is expected to be more conversational, context-aware and capable of handling tasks directly on the device.

Hardware upgrades expected

According to MacDailyNews, the major expected change in the new Apple TV 4K streamer will be its processor. The device is expected to move from the A15 chip to a newer A-series chip, likely the A17 Pro — the same silicon used in iPhone 15 Pro models. This will reportedly bring a significant boost in graphics and overall performance, including support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Such an upgrade could push Apple TV closer to console-level gaming capabilities, something Apple has been gradually building towards. Other expected upgrades could include a built-in camera.

There is also speculation around increased RAM, possibly doubling from 4GB to 8GB, which would help with multitasking, smoother app performance and AI features. On the connectivity side, Apple may introduce improvements through its in-house N1 networking chip, potentially enabling Wi-Fi 7, along with better Bluetooth and Thread support for smart home devices.

In terms of design, Apple is expected to retain the compact, fanless form factor. However, there could be smaller additions such as improved codec support like AV1 for better streaming.