Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech Reviews / GoPro Hero 13 Black review: A game-changer for content creators, but

GoPro Hero 13 Black review: A game-changer for content creators, but

GoPro Hero 13 Black stands strong on its own, but the competition provides more compelling package. However, with accessories like the HB-series lenses, the game shifts dramatically in GoPro's favour

GoPro Hero 13 Black and HB-series lenses

GoPro Hero 13 Black and HB-series lenses | Desk Mat from Daily Objects

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The GoPro Hero 13 Black brings incremental changes over the previous generation model, notably in the mounting system, battery performance, and connectivity. However, it marks a significant upgrade in the action camera landscape with its innovative swappable lenses, collectively referred to as HB-series lenses. There are two narratives to explore regarding the GoPro Hero 13 Black: the action camera in isolation and its use with accessories.
 
GoPro Hero 13 Black
 
Priced at Rs 44,990, the GoPro Hero 13 Black maintains the cost of its predecessors. Thus, the upgrades, even if not major, are effectively offered at no additional cost. These enhancements include a slight frontal redesign for better thermal management, a new battery type with increased capacity and improved endurance in challenging environments, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and support for a magnetic latch mounting system in addition to those available in the predecessor.
 
 
Since the GoPro Hero 13 Black retains the familiar design of the Hero 12 Black, it is fully compatible with mods and accessories from the earlier model, including the Media Mod. The Hero 13 Black features standard mounting fingers and 1/4-20 threads, ensuring compatibility with existing accessories. Additionally, it introduces a new magnetic mounting system, akin to designs used by DJI and Insta360, allowing for quicker and more convenient mounting. 

More From This Section

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Pixel Buds Pro 2 review: By Google for Android phones, specifically Pixels

Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds

Sony WF-C510 review: Compact yet feature-packed wireless earbuds on budget

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: A pro-grade phone set to get better with AI

India-centric features on iOS 18

iOS 18: How the India-centric features shape Apple's iPhone experience

Apple Watch Series 10 in Aluminum finish (46mm: Jet Black)

Apple Watch Series 10 review: Familiar, but with more screen and thin case

The only accessory from the Hero 12 Black that is incompatible with the Hero 13 Black is the battery, as it has differently positioned connectors. Therefore, previous-generation batteries and the external charging dock designed for them will not work. On the positive side, the GoPro's new 1900mAh Enduro battery delivers extended capture time across modes and performs better in extreme weather conditions. Furthermore, it charges quickly.
 
At the core of the Hero 13 Black is the same GP2 chip and camera sensor as its predecessor, which some users may view as a drawback if they were hoping for upgraded internal hardware. While a larger sensor generally enhances image quality, GoPro prioritises video stabilisation and image processing, which are critical for action cameras. Consequently, the imaging performance is on par with, if not better than, its competitors. However, low-light performance remains a challenge for this camera.
 
In terms of new image capture modes, the Hero 13 Black introduces three slow-motion burst modes, allowing full-resolution videos at 5.3K with 120 frames per second. However, this feature is limited to five-second clips, a restriction that may impact users seeking extended slow-motion footage. Reducing the resolution can extend the recording duration, though.
 
Connectivity upgrades make the Hero 13 Black more user-friendly, particularly for those who frequently transfer high-resolution footage to their smartphones or other devices. The device supports Wi-Fi 6, enhancing media offloading speeds, and reintroduces GPS functionality, which was taken off in the Hero 12 Black. The GPS feature allows for data overlays, such as speed, onto videos.
 
Unfortunately, GoPro’s subscription service, which enables cloud-based auto-highlights, remains unavailable in India, limiting access to this feature for Indian users.
 
GoPro Hero 13 Black with HB-Series lenses
 
A standout feature of the Hero 13 Black is the introduction of HB-series accessories, which include new lenses that snap onto the front of the camera. These intelligent accessories allow the camera to automatically adjust its settings based on the lens being used. Among the new accessories is a macro lens that offers a close-up focus of four inches (11 cm). This lens is particularly effective for capturing detailed shots, although clearer focus markings would enhance its usability.
 
GoPro has also revamped the Max Lens Mod, now known as the Ultra Wide Lens Mod. While it retains a 177-degree field of view, it introduces new shooting modes, including a 1:1 shooting mode, which is especially useful for social media platforms like Instagram, allowing users to crop footage into different aspect ratios. The lens also supports two new modes, Ultra SuperView and Ultra HyperView, which modify how images are stretched, offering flexibility depending on the scene.
The new ND filter set – ND4, ND8, ND16, ND32 – is also noteworthy. The camera recognises the specific filter being used and can suggest whether a higher or lower density filter is necessary based on lighting conditions. This assists users in achieving the correct amount of motion blur, which is particularly beneficial for those who might struggle with aftermarket ND filters.
 
An anamorphic lens, designed to give footage a cinematic look with lens flares and stretched images, is also set to launch in 2025.
 
While the accessories enhance the GoPro Hero 13 Black, they come at a cost: the Ultra-Wide Lens Mod (Rs 9,990), Macro Lens Mod (Rs 12,990), and ND Filter Set (Rs 6,990). Although these prices are on the higher side, the HB-series lenses add versatility that no other action camera can currently offer.
 
Verdict
 
Despite the lack of substantial internal upgrades, the Hero 13 Black competes well in the action camera market. The reintroduction of GPS, Wi-Fi 6 support, improved thermal management, and enhanced battery performance make it a worthy upgrade. Furthermore, the HB-series lenses offer new perspectives and ease of use. For those willing to invest in additional lenses and accessories, it provides an exceptional toolkit for creating high-quality action footage across various conditions.
 

Also Read

GoPro Hero 13 Black, HB-Series lenses, and magnetic mount

GoPro Hero 13 Black hands-on: HB-series lenses, magnetic mount lead charge

GoPro HERO

GoPro's new entry-level HERO camera now available in India: Price, details

GoPro HERO and GoPro HERO 13 Black

GoPro launches HERO13 Black, entry-level HERO cameras in India: Details

GoPro Hero 12 Black Review, GoPro Hero 12 review, GoPro Review, new GoPro Review, Action Camera, GoPro Hero 12 Black, GoPro Hero 12 Black features, GoPro Hero12 Black Price, GoPro Hero 12 Black details, How is GoPro Hero 12 Black

US to probe China's Insta360 over patent violation claims by GoPro

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Insolation Energy up 7% as board to mull stock split on Nov 5

Topics : GoPro cameras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon