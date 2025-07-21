Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Quick Recap' will let WhatsApp users scan unread chats in seconds: Details

'Quick Recap' will let WhatsApp users scan unread chats in seconds: Details

Reportedly, the Quick Recap tool will let WhatsApp users catch up on unread messages across multiple chats, while keeping privacy protected through Meta's Private Processing

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called Quick Recap, which is aimed at helping users quickly catch up on unread messages across multiple chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Quick Recap will allow users to select up to five conversations and receive a summary of what they missed, without having to scroll through every message.
 
The feature is currently available in the latest Android beta (version 2.25.21.12) and is expected to be released in a future update. The report stated that the feature will remain opt-in, giving users full control over whether they want to use it. 

Quick Recap: How it works

According to the report, Quick Recap will give a better summary than the usual unread message preview. It will be helpful for users who have not checked WhatsApp in a while, as it shows the main points of conversations. This makes it easier to catch up, especially in busy group chats.
 
The feature will be entirely optional and can be turned on in the app’s settings as per users’ choice. Once enabled, users will be able to tap the Quick Recap icon in the Chats tab, select up to five conversations, and receive concise recaps within seconds. However, chats protected by Advanced Chat Privacy will not be eligible for this feature.
 
Quick Recap uses Meta’s AI technology to generate summaries, but it does so while protecting user privacy through a system called Private Processing. When users request a recap, the selected message data is processed in a secure, isolated environment. This ensures that neither WhatsApp nor Meta can see the content of the messages or the summaries generated. 
Apart from this Quick Recap, WhatsApp is also using Private Processing for other AI-powered features that are currently under testing. This includes message summarisation of an individual or group chats and for AI-based writing suggestions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MediaTek sees major boost as Indian EV makers adopt AI, HPC solutions

Samsung gets 201K pre-orders for Fold 7, Flip 7 phones in 48 hours in India

Apple's iPad Pro M5 may feature dual front camera set up: What to expect

iOS 26 public beta: Rollout timeline, eligible iPhone models, and more

Vivo may ditch FunTouch OS for OriginOS in India, starting with V60 series

Topics :WhatsApp in IndiaWhatsApp groupsWhatsApp privacy

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story