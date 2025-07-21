'Quick Recap' will let WhatsApp users scan unread chats in seconds: Details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called Quick Recap, which is aimed at helping users quickly catch up on unread messages across multiple chats. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Quick Recap will allow users to select up to five conversations and receive a summary of what they missed, without having to scroll through every message.

The feature is currently available in the latest Android beta (version 2.25.21.12) and is expected to be released in a future update. The report stated that the feature will remain opt-in, giving users full control over whether they want to use it.

Quick Recap: How it works According to the report, Quick Recap will give a better summary than the usual unread message preview. It will be helpful for users who have not checked WhatsApp in a while, as it shows the main points of conversations. This makes it easier to catch up, especially in busy group chats. The feature will be entirely optional and can be turned on in the app’s settings as per users’ choice. Once enabled, users will be able to tap the Quick Recap icon in the Chats tab, select up to five conversations, and receive concise recaps within seconds. However, chats protected by Advanced Chat Privacy will not be eligible for this feature.