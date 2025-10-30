YouTube on TV gets AI 4K upscaling, improved Search, more: What's new

YouTube is introducing new AI and TV-focused updates to improve how videos look and play on bigger screens. The major addition includes “Super Resolution,” an AI-powered tool that automatically upscales low-quality videos to higher resolutions up to 4K, so older or blurry uploads appear clearer, especially on TVs.

Alongside this, YouTube is also improving its TV experience with immersive homepage previews, contextual search, and bigger 4K thumbnails. Additionally, shopping videos will include QR codes so viewers can easily scan and buy products on their phone.

YouTube’s Super Resolution: What’s it

According to the company, the goal is to support upscaling up to 4K. This means that older or low-quality videos could soon look better, especially when viewed on larger screens like TVs. The feature works automatically but YouTube said that creators will still have control over it. YouTube noted in its blog, “Creators will retain complete control over their library, as both original files and original video resolution will be kept intact.” They can choose to opt out if they do not want their videos to be upscaled, and viewers will also have the option to switch back to the original resolution if they prefer.

Other updates for content on TV Along with “Super Resolution,” YouTube is also bringing a few new updates for TV users with immersive video previews on the homepage and contextual search. YouTube said that viewers will be able to see and flip through their favourite YouTube channels with immersive previews on the homepage, enhancing content discovery and engagement. ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 series launched, India debut set for early Nov: Watch unboxing Additionally, YouTube is updating TV search so that when users search from a creator’s channel page, videos from that channel appear first instead of mixed results from all of YouTube.

ALSO READ: YouTube to age restrict gaming videos with graphic violence, gambling YouTube will soon let creators upload bigger thumbnails, up to 50MB instead of 2MB, for sharper 4K previews. It is also testing larger video uploads for better quality with select creators. For shopping content, videos will now include QR codes so viewers can scan them and open product pages on their phones. The company said, “By removing extra steps and catching the viewer’s interest at the most relevant time, we're making it easier for viewers to act on their inspiration, helping creators drive conversions and grow their brands from the biggest screen in the home.”