Instagram may soon let you fine-tune app's algorithm for customising feed

Instagram is testing a feature that lets users add or remove topics to adjust what appears in their Reels and Explore feeds, giving them more control over suggestions

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature that gives users more control over what shows up in their Reels and Explore feeds. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced it in a post on Threads, sharing a screenshot of the new controls appearance. The test seems to be in its early stages and limited to a small group for now.
 
Mosseri stated “Today we're starting to test a way for you to tune your algorithm on Instagram by adding and removing topics based on your interests. We're launching this feature on Reels first, with plans to expand to Explore soon.”

Instagram Algorithm tuning: Details

According to his post on Threads, the feature allows people to adjust their algorithm by choosing which topics they want to see more or less of. The feature appears to let users manually adjust recommendations rather than relying entirely on the app’s automated suggestions. This could help users better manage what content dominates their feed, whether that’s travel clips, tech videos, or lifestyle content.
 
 
The new feature aims to give people more control over their Instagram experience. This aligns with Instagram’s recent efforts to make its recommendation system more transparent. Over the past year, the platform has introduced updates that allow users to limit sensitive content, fine-tune parental controls, and hide suggested posts they find irrelevant. However, Mosseri has not shared which users have part of the test group or when the feature might roll out more broadly. 

Adam Mosseri also hinted that Meta might test a similar system on Threads. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the idea follows a recent trend where Threads users sent out posts directed at “the algorithm,” asking it to connect them with people who share similar interests.
 
Mosseri called it “a meaningful new way to shape what you see.” If it rolls out to everyone, the feature could let users have more control over their feeds. Many people have been asking for this as algorithms decide most of what they see online. 

Instagram Watch history

 
Instagram has recently added a new feature called “Watch History” to help users find Reels they have already watched. Announcing it, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the update makes it easier to rediscover a Reel you saw earlier but can’t find again. He also said that the watch history can be sorted by date or account and viewed from newest to oldest or the other way around.
 

Topics : Tech News Instagram Social media apps

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

