Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

The four founders certainly meet the requirements. Kalra, who is 79, and her co-founders Manju Roy, 80, Sumita Maan, 79, and Gurpreet Kaur, 75, also help new members gain skills in games like Clash of Clans, Rummy, Battlegrounds Mobile India (popularly known as PubG) and more.



In Sector 77, Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, a group of online gaming enthusiasts has launched a club for local gamers. “The club meets four days a week for two hours of pure gaming. For our new members, we also offer preliminary tutorials,” says Nilima Kalra, one of the four founders. There is, however, one important requirement for joining this club — you have to be a woman, and you have to be above 65 years of age.