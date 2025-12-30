GTA 6 may avoid another delay, says ex-Rockstar dev ahead of 2026 ETA

A former Rockstar Games developer has reportedly said that Grand Theft Auto 6 may not face another postponement and is likely to launch in November 2026. According to a Dexerto report citing Esports Insider, former GTA 5 animator Mike York said Rockstar is balancing its pursuit of polish against the risk of audience exhaustion, warning that additional delays could significantly erode anticipation for the game.

York said that, based on his understanding of Rockstar Games and its development culture, one of the key reasons behind the delay to GTA 6 is the studio’s effort to make the game look as polished as possible. He noted that Rockstar is still refining elements of the game and may not yet consider it fully complete, given the scale of expectations and what is at stake with the release.

According to York, the studio is attempting to meet an exceptionally high internal benchmark, which it may not have reached so far. He added that he expects GTA 6 to launch in November 2026, describing it as an ideal window for Rockstar to maximise sales, particularly as it falls shortly before the holiday season. York also said that major studios typically delay releases only once or twice when necessary, reinforcing his belief that the game is likely to arrive around that period.

GTA 6’s excitement is dying down? As per the report, York said that the prolonged wait for GTA 6 has already tested player patience, and another delay could further dampen interest in the game’s release. He warned that if Rockstar were to push the launch back again, anticipation could fade significantly, as there is currently little new information or discussion keeping the game in focus. He also pointed to growing frustration among fans, noting that some have expressed indifference after repeated delays, saying they no longer care as much as they once did. According to York, many players have stopped actively searching for updates or leaks and have accepted that the game will release whenever it is ready, after feeling worn down by expectations that repeatedly failed to materialise.