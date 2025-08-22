Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Now, Spotify shows audio previews on Instagram stories: Here's how it works

Spotify now lets users share audio previews in stories and post real-time music updates in notes on Instagram, making it easier to discover and save tracks

Spotify's new feature

Spotify's new feature (Image: Spotify)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify is expanding its presence on Instagram with two new features that it said make sharing music more interactive. Audio previews can now be included in Stories, allowing friends to listen to a short clip and tap the music sticker to open the full track on Spotify. Meanwhile, Instagram Notes now supports real-time updates, showing what you are currently listening to or the next track within 30 minutes. Friends can respond directly, save songs to their library, or explore related Reels, making music sharing more interactive and engaging.
 
These updates follow a growing trend of music platforms integrating with social media to offer richer experiences, similar to features Apple Music has added in the past.
 

Spotify on Instagram: New features

Audio snippet

 
Spotify is making it easier to share and discover music on Instagram. With sound-on Stories, every time you share a track, a short audio snippet plays automatically, letting your friends get a preview of the song. If they like it, they can tap the music sticker to open the full track in Spotify. 
 
You can also tap the song title to view details, explore related Reels, and save the track directly to your Spotify “Liked Songs” playlist. This way, discovering and keeping new music from friends’ stories is simple and fun. 

How to share the music

  • Share a song from Spotify to your Instagram Story.
  • An audio clip of the song will automatically play in the Story.
  • Viewers can tap the music sticker and select “Open on Spotify” to listen to the full track.

Real-time music sharing in Notes

 
Instagram Notes now supports live song updates from Spotify. This integration makes it easy to showcase your current favorites and all-time hits while staying updated on what your friends are listening to. When enabled, the Note automatically updates to display the track currently playing or the next track within 30 minutes. Friends can respond directly or save the song to their library, and a new share option in Spotify makes it easy to post any track straight to Notes. 

How to share Spotify Music in Instagram Notes

  • Tap the music symbol when creating a note on Instagram.
  • In the audio browser, select “Share from Spotify.”
  • If music is already playing on Spotify, the note updates automatically to show the current track; otherwise, it shows the next song played within 30 minutes.
  • Add any text to your note if desired.
  • Tap Share to post the note for your friends to see.
In related news, Spotify announced a new feature that closely resembles Apple Music’s AutoFix feature in iOS 26. Apple Music has also developed features for deeper Instagram integration over the years. Meanwhile, Spotify recently raised its paid subscription prices globally.
Tech News Instagram Spotify listing Spotify Audio companions

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

