GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free

Halloween 2025-themed Slasher Mode is live now in GTA Online, and to make this update even better, Rockstar Games has begun giving out a Benefactor Krieger (Super) car to each player for free. Rockstar Games, in a press release, said that GTA Online players can now add this “well-rounded hypercar” to their vehicle collection without paying anything extra, not even in-game currency.

Furthermore, players can also claim a seasonal orange and black version of the Krieger at the Luxury Autos showroom with some cosmetic upgrades applied for a nominal in-game currency fee.

How to claim Benefactor Krieger in GTA Online Open GTA Online

Visit the “Legendary Motorsport” site

Players will find that Krieger has been discounted from its regular GTA$2,875,000 price all the way down to GTA$0 (in-game currency)

This announcement comes around three weeks after the Halloween 2025-themed Slasher mode went live in GTA Online. This update will run through October, extending partially into the first week of November. Here are the details from the recent update that players can still make use of.