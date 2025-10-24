Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free

GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA Online players can now add the Benefactor Krieger supercar to their vehicle collection at no cost. Here's how

GTA Online Halloween update
GTA Online Halloween update
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Halloween 2025-themed Slasher Mode is live now in GTA Online, and to make this update even better, Rockstar Games has begun giving out a Benefactor Krieger (Super) car to each player for free. Rockstar Games, in a press release, said that GTA Online players can now add this “well-rounded hypercar” to their vehicle collection without paying anything extra, not even in-game currency.
 
Furthermore, players can also claim a seasonal orange and black version of the Krieger at the Luxury Autos showroom with some cosmetic upgrades applied for a nominal in-game currency fee.

How to claim Benefactor Krieger in GTA Online

  • Open GTA Online
  • Visit the “Legendary Motorsport” site
  • Players will find that Krieger has been discounted from its regular GTA$2,875,000 price all the way down to GTA$0 (in-game currency)
  • Purchase the Benefactor Krieger supercar for free
This announcement comes around three weeks after the Halloween 2025-themed Slasher mode went live in GTA Online. This update will run through October, extending partially into the first week of November. Here are the details from the recent update that players can still make use of.

GTA Online Halloween-themed update: Highlights

Slasher Modes

Ramius Submarine Slasher: 
  • Players start with a stalker armed with a Shotgun; the hunted use Flashlights to navigate.
  • After three minutes, hunted players receive Shotguns, and the stalker role rotates.
Returning modes: 
  • Condemned (October 23–29)
  • Slasher repeats (October 30–November 5)
  • Both modes include double rewards, stacking up to 4X for GTA Plus Members.

Zombie survival events

  • Ludendorff Cemetery Survival: Returns October 23–November 5 with triple rewards.
  • Features waves of zombies, including juggernauts, armoured conquistadors, splitters, possessed animals, and zombie DJs.
  • Players can add Island Zombie Shamblers and Runners to custom creations using the Survival Creator tool.

Rewards, masks, and vehicles

  • Free Halloween Masks and discounted spooky vehicles, including:
    • LCC Sanctus (Motorcycle), Albany Lurcher (Muscle)
    • Albany Franken Stange (Sports Classic), Chariot Romero Hearse (Sedan)
  • Vinewood Undead Collection: Available through weekly challenges. Rewards include: Slasher Clown Outfit, Please Stop Me Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls livery for Mammoth Avenger
  • Weekly Challenges provide GTA$ bonuses and collectible Halloween Masks:
    • October 23–29: Survive 4 Waves for GTA$200,000 + Gray Jumping Spider Mask
    • October 30–November 5: Win 1 Adversary Mode for GTA$200,000 + Gray Hooded Skull Mask
  • Community series and other events
    • Weekly community-created Jobs include themed Deathmatches, haunted racetracks, and large-scale courses.
    • UFO sightings and Ghosts Exposed investigations appear throughout Los Santos.
    • Collect Jack O’Lanterns all month to earn bonus GTA$.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft Copilot in Edge can draw from all tabs, make reservations, more

ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI confirms profiles, tab groups, ad blockers are coming

Microsoft introduces Mico, a visual AI face for its Copilot voice assistant

Instagram launches AI Restyle tool to edit Stories with prompts, effects

Edge or Plus? Lineup confusion reportedly delays Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gaming

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story