Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI confirms profiles, tab groups, ad blockers are coming

ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI confirms profiles, tab groups, ad blockers are coming

OpenAI shares upcoming fixes and features for the ChatGPT Atlas browser, including tab groups, profiles, and AI improvements

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser for Macs
OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser for Macs
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI's maiden web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, which launched earlier this week, is already set to get new features. The company said the team behind the browser has been collecting feedback and working on short-term fixes and improvements. Adam Fry, OpenAI’s Atlas lead, shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) outlining what’s coming in the weeks ahead, including quality-of-life upgrades, new features, and enhancements to the AI assistant.

ChatGPT Atlas: Upcoming fixes and features

Fry shared a list highlighting a set of “post-launch fixes” that the Atlas team is actively working on. It includes:
  • Fix text entry for Japan and Korea
  • Captive portal for Wi-Fi needs to work
  • Multiprofile support
  • Tab groups
  • Model picker in Ask ChatGPT sidebar
  • Multiple tab attachments in chat composer and improved @mentions UX
  • Use projects from Ask ChatGPT sidebar
  • Opt-in ad blocker
  • Add a menu listing all shortcuts
  • Bookmarks overflow menu (instead of scroll)
  • Add speed bump before deleting all chats in Delete Browsing Data dialog
  • Improve personalisation of suggestions
  • Keep improving agent time to first message
  • Improve under-triggering of ChatGPT using agent mode
  • Make agent "pause" state more reliable
  • Improve chain-of-thought animation for different agent actions
  • Improve cloud Excel and Google Drive use on agent
To summarise the upcoming features, the Ask ChatGPT sidebar will get a model picker, better multi-tab attachments, and improved @mentions functionality. Users will also be able to access their projects more easily from the sidebar.
Agent mode, which allows ChatGPT to take actions in the browser, is getting reliability and speed improvements, a more consistent “pause” function, and better integration with cloud Excel and Google Drive. Fry also mentioned enhancements to chain-of-thought animations for agent actions, as well as fixes for under-triggering when users request assistance.
 
Some features, like profiles, tab groups, and the ad blocker, may take a little longer to roll out, Fry said. 

ChatGPT Atlas: Details

ChatGPT Atlas is a full-fledged browser built around OpenAI’s ChatGPT, offering contextual assistance and Agent mode for automating tasks. Users can access ChatGPT directly in their browsing window, getting summaries, explanations, and actions without switching tabs. Browser memories allow Atlas to recall past interactions and context, helping users continue tasks over time. These memories are optional and fully controllable.
Agent mode can perform actions such as adding items to carts, scheduling meetings, or compiling data across multiple pages. It currently runs in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users, with OpenAI refining reliability and accuracy.
 
The browser home screen combines search and chat. Users can filter results by web links, images, videos, and news. A sidebar allows page-specific summaries and inline writing suggestions. Opt-in browser memories can track activity to suggest tasks, revisit pages, or continue research. Privacy controls and parental settings carry over from the ChatGPT account, and data used for model training is opt-in only.
 
ChatGPT Atlas is available globally on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users, and in beta for Business, Enterprise, and Education accounts where enabled. Versions for Windows, iOS, and Android are expected soon. The browser can be downloaded from OpenAI’s website.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft introduces Mico, a visual AI face for its Copilot voice assistant

Instagram launches AI Restyle tool to edit Stories with prompts, effects

Edge or Plus? Lineup confusion reportedly delays Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Copilot Fall Release: Group chat to Real Talk, what's new with Microsoft AI

TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

Topics :OpenAIChatGPTartifical intelligence

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story