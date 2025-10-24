OpenAI's maiden web browser, ChatGPT Atlas, which launched earlier this week, is already set to get new features. The company said the team behind the browser has been collecting feedback and working on short-term fixes and improvements. Adam Fry, OpenAI’s Atlas lead, shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) outlining what’s coming in the weeks ahead, including quality-of-life upgrades, new features, and enhancements to the AI assistant.

ChatGPT Atlas: Upcoming fixes and features

Fry shared a list highlighting a set of “post-launch fixes” that the Atlas team is actively working on. It includes:

Fix text entry for Japan and Korea

Captive portal for Wi-Fi needs to work

Multiprofile support

Tab groups

Model picker in Ask ChatGPT sidebar

Multiple tab attachments in chat composer and improved @mentions UX

Use projects from Ask ChatGPT sidebar

Opt-in ad blocker

Add a menu listing all shortcuts

Bookmarks overflow menu (instead of scroll)

Add speed bump before deleting all chats in Delete Browsing Data dialog

Improve personalisation of suggestions

Keep improving agent time to first message

Improve under-triggering of ChatGPT using agent mode

Make agent "pause" state more reliable

Improve chain-of-thought animation for different agent actions

Improve cloud Excel and Google Drive use on agent

To summarise the upcoming features, the Ask ChatGPT sidebar will get a model picker, better multi-tab attachments, and improved @mentions functionality. Users will also be able to access their projects more easily from the sidebar.

Agent mode, which allows ChatGPT to take actions in the browser, is getting reliability and speed improvements, a more consistent “pause” function, and better integration with cloud Excel and Google Drive. Fry also mentioned enhancements to chain-of-thought animations for agent actions, as well as fixes for under-triggering when users request assistance. Some features, like profiles, tab groups, and the ad blocker, may take a little longer to roll out, Fry said. ChatGPT Atlas: Details ChatGPT Atlas is a full-fledged browser built around OpenAI’s ChatGPT, offering contextual assistance and Agent mode for automating tasks. Users can access ChatGPT directly in their browsing window, getting summaries, explanations, and actions without switching tabs. Browser memories allow Atlas to recall past interactions and context, helping users continue tasks over time. These memories are optional and fully controllable.

ALSO READ: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas AI browser for Macs: Know all about it Agent mode can perform actions such as adding items to carts, scheduling meetings, or compiling data across multiple pages. It currently runs in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users, with OpenAI refining reliability and accuracy. The browser home screen combines search and chat. Users can filter results by web links, images, videos, and news. A sidebar allows page-specific summaries and inline writing suggestions. Opt-in browser memories can track activity to suggest tasks, revisit pages, or continue research. Privacy controls and parental settings carry over from the ChatGPT account, and data used for model training is opt-in only.