Microsoft Copilot in Edge can draw from all tabs, make reservations, more

Microsoft has started rolling out new features to Copilot mode in its Edge browser, some of which were being experimented with back in July. These features bring task-automation, session recovery, and deeper personalisation, while keeping privacy controls at the centre. The update introduces Copilot Actions for conversational task execution, Journeys for automatic project recovery, and the ability to use browsing history to refine responses. Microsoft has also included security features such as a local-AI scareware blocker and updated password management options.

Microsoft Copilot in Edge: What’s new

Copilot Mode becomes an active assistant

Copilot Mode converts Edge from a passive browser into an interactive assistant. Copilot in Edge can draw from all of your tabs and not just the one you’re on currently. One can ask Copilot to summarise information in all open tabs. Additionally, Microsoft in its press release mentioned that other features like history access require explicit opt-in.

Copilot actions with natural language New Copilot Actions let users perform repetitive or multi-step tasks through natural language. Microsoft said that users may use voice or chat to trigger actions such as opening a page, finding specific information, or completing multi-step chores. Microsoft gave the example of users asking Copilot in Edge to unsubscribe from newsletters or make a restaurant reservation. However, this has been rolled out as a limited preview in the US region only for now. ALSO READ: Copilot Fall Release: Group chat to Real Talk, what's new with Microsoft AI Journeys Journeys groups past browsing activity into topic-based projects so users can quickly return to earlier work without dozens of open tabs or manual bookmarking, said Microsoft. It surfaces suggested next steps to help users progress a task. Akin to Copilot actions with natural language feature, Journeys is also available initially as a limited US preview only.

Use of browsing history ALSO READ: Microsoft introduces Mico, a visual AI face for its Copilot voice assistant Microsoft said that Edge can now optionally use your browsing history to provide more contextual, personalised responses—such as continuing research on an item you viewed earlier. This can be opted-in via Page Context in Settings and can be disabled at any time. Microsoft says browsing history won’t be accessed without the user’s permission. Security features To counter full-screen scams, Edge includes a scareware blocker that uses local AI to detect and block fake takeover pages. Microsoft says that the feature is enabled by default on eligible devices.