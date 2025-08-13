Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO M7 Plus 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

POCO M7 Plus 5G with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Priced at Rs 13,999 onwards, POCO M7 Plus 5G sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ display of 144Hz refresh rate. Will be available from August 19 on e-commerce platform Flipkart

POCO M7 Plus

POCO M7 Plus

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched the M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India, its latest addition to the M7 series. Starting at Rs 13,999, the smartphone is said to lead the segment with a 7,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch FHD+ display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. The POCO M7 Plus is also rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

POCO M7 Plus 5G: Price and variants

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • Colours: Chrome Silver, Aqua Blue, Carbon Black

POCO M7 Plus: Availability and offers

POCO M7 Plus will be available in India starting August 19 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
 
As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC, SBI or ICICI Bank cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on trade-in. 

POCO M7 Plus 5G: Details

The POCO M7 Plus smartphone sports a 6.9-inch display of 2340x1080 resolution. With a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the display can get bright up to 850 nits in high brightness mode. The display has also received TUV certification for low blue light and flicker free.

Also Read

POCO F7 5G

POCO F7 5G review: Gaming-focused smartphone with a marathon battery, but

POCO F7

POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999

POCO F7 5G

POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

POCO F6

POCO F7 with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may launch in India soon

POCO F6

POCO F7 may launch soon with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Details

 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, the smartphone gets up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging and 18W reverse wired charging. In the imaging department, the POCO M7 Plus offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it gets an 8MP camera.
 
On the software front, the smartphone comes with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS out of the box. The company has also confirmed that it will offer two generations of OS updates and four years of security updates. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, mono speaker for audio output, support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5. 

POCO M7 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 resolution) display, 144Hz refresh rate, 850nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2
  • Rear camera: Dual, 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired, 18W reverse wired
  • OS: Android 15-based HyperOS

More From This Section

Lenovo IdeaTab and Tab

Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab with MediaTek chips launched in India: Price, specs

New Sony ULT series speakers

Sony launches ULT series party speakers, portable speakers, more: Details

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 with Zeiss camera, 6500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Sennheiser Accentum Open

Sennheiser Accentum Open wireless earbuds launched: Price, features, more

OPPO K13 Turbo series and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro.

OPPO K13 Turbo series phones with built-in cooling fans launched: Details

Topics : Xiaomi POCO Xiaomi 5G smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon