Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google News now shows top stories from your preferred sources: How it works

Google News now shows top stories from your preferred sources: How it works

Google Search's new Preferred Sources feature lets users in India and the US customise Top Stories by prioritising favourite news outlets for relevant searches

Preferred sources in Google search

Preferred sources in Google

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Search is rolling out a new feature called Preferred Sources, allowing users in the US and India to personalise their Top Stories feed. According to a Google blog, the update lets people select their favourite news outlets so that content from these sources appears more frequently in the search results’ Top Stories section. The feature is designed to give readers more control over the news they see, instead of relying solely on Google’s algorithmic selection.
 
As reported by 9To5Google, articles from chosen outlets will carry a small star icon next to the publication name and may also appear in a separate “From your sources” carousel. While the feature is currently being rolled out, it will still display content from other outlets to ensure a diversity of perspectives.
 

How to set up Preferred Sources in Google Search

Users can set their Preferred Sources on both mobile and desktop Search. Here’s how:

Also Read

Perplexity

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to buy Google's Chrome: Report

satellite

IN-SPACe picks Google-backed PixxelSpace for satellite constellation

Bhavin Turakhia

Email startup Titan lands deal with GoDaddy to take on Google, Microsoft

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Made by Google Aug 20: Massive leak covers everything about Pixel 10 series

Moto Tag

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely

  • Search for a topic that is currently in the news.
  • Click on the icon to the right of the Top Stories section.
  • Search and select your preferred news sources.
  • Refresh your results to see more stories from your selected outlets.
The feature reportedly does not limit how many sources a user can add, making it suitable for favouriting anything from major international publishers to niche local outlets or sports blogs.

Why it matters for users

According to 9To5Google, early testing of the feature began in June, and Google found that more than half of participating users selected four or more favourite outlets. For news consumers, the update could mean quicker access to trusted sources and less time sifting through unrelated links.
 
As per Google, this feature will be fully available in the US and India in the coming days. For publishers, the change also creates a new opportunity: encouraging readers to add them as a Preferred Source, potentially boosting visibility in Google Search.

More From This Section

New Games in Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade to get NFL Retro Bowl '26, more games: Check titles, details

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold design ahead of Aug 20 launch: Take a look

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 13 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations

Tech Wrap August 12

Tech Wrap Aug 12: Vivo V60, Sony ULT speakers, Sennheiser Accentum Open

Topics : Google Google Search google search results Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon