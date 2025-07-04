Home / Technology / Tech News / Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch: Check specs

Honor confirms X9C 5G specifications ahead of July 7 launch: Check specs

Launching on July 7, the Honor X9C 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, featuring 108MP primary camera.

HonorX9C 5G
HonorX9C 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Honor has announced that it will be launching its X9C 5G smartphone in India on July 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the device, including its processor, storage options, display and camera details. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the smartphone will feature a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).
 
The Honor X9C made its debut in select global markets last year, and is now launching in India with similar specification. 

Honor X9C: What to expect

According to the company, the Honor X9C will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will feature a 7.98mm side profile, sporting a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features 3840Hz PWM dimming technology with TUV Rheinland certification for both Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light standards.
 
For imaging, the Honor X9C will feature a 108MP main camera with OIS. It will also offer several AI-powered imaging tools such as AI Motion Sensing, AI Eraser, High-res Mode and more.
 
The Honor X9C smartphone will pack a 6,600mAh battery which will support 66W wired charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9. The company said that the operating system features intuitive gesture-driven navigation, smart personalisation capabilities, and enhanced performance optimisation that creates a truly personalised smartphone experience.
 
Honor claims that the X9C 5G smartphone is engineered with triple-resistance durability featuring water, dust, and drop protection. The smartphone will be available in two colourways: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan. 
Honor X9C: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. 
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB 
  • Rear camera: 108MP primary (OIS) + 5MP ultra-wide Camera
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6600mAh
  • Charging: 66W wired
  • Operating System: MagicOS 9.0
  • Weight: 189g

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 4 redeem codes to win emotes, diamonds

IN-SPACe transfers 10 ISRO technologies to private sector for space growth

Tech Wrap July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series, Vivo X Fold5, Google Pixel 6a update

7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next

Topics :HonorChinese smartphonesIndian smartphone

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story