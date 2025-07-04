Chinese smartphone brand Honor has announced that it will be launching its X9C 5G smartphone in India on July 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the device, including its processor, storage options, display and camera details. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the smartphone will feature a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Honor X9C made its debut in select global markets last year, and is now launching in India with similar specification.

Honor X9C: What to expect According to the company, the Honor X9C will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will feature a 7.98mm side profile, sporting a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features 3840Hz PWM dimming technology with TUV Rheinland certification for both Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light standards. For imaging, the Honor X9C will feature a 108MP main camera with OIS. It will also offer several AI-powered imaging tools such as AI Motion Sensing, AI Eraser, High-res Mode and more.

The Honor X9C smartphone will pack a 6,600mAh battery which will support 66W wired charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9. The company said that the operating system features intuitive gesture-driven navigation, smart personalisation capabilities, and enhanced performance optimisation that creates a truly personalised smartphone experience. Honor claims that the X9C 5G smartphone is engineered with triple-resistance durability featuring water, dust, and drop protection. The smartphone will be available in two colourways: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan.