LG brings Xbox app cloud gaming to its smart TVs with new Gaming Portal

According to LG, the Gaming Portal acts as a unified hub that brings together cloud gaming services and lets users start playing without any downloads or console setup. The Xbox app is also rolling out in India as part of this update.

This means LG smart TV owners with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription can stream games like Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Raji: An Ancient Epic directly on their TV. To play, users only need a stable high-speed internet connection and a compatible Bluetooth controller.

Xbox Game Pass is available in three monthly plans in India:

Essential: Rs 499

Premium: Rs 699

Ultimate: Rs 1,389

Brian Jung, Director at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company said “We’re thrilled to bring LG Gaming Portal with Xbox to LG Smart TVs in India,” “The Gaming Portal is designed to make gaming more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable for everyone—from hardcore gamers to casual players.”