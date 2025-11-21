LG brings Xbox app cloud gaming to its smart TVs with new Gaming Portal

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
South Korean electronics brand LG has announced that the Xbox app is now available on its smart TVs through the newly introduced LG Gaming Portal. The update allows users to stream Xbox titles directly on compatible LG TVs without owning an Xbox console, making cloud gaming more accessible.
According to LG, the Gaming Portal acts as a unified hub that brings together cloud gaming services and lets users start playing without any downloads or console setup. The Xbox app is also rolling out in India as part of this update.
This means LG smart TV owners with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription can stream games like Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Raji: An Ancient Epic directly on their TV. To play, users only need a stable high-speed internet connection and a compatible Bluetooth controller.
Xbox Game Pass is available in three monthly plans in India:
Essential: Rs 499
Premium: Rs 699
Ultimate: Rs 1,389
Brian Jung, Director at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company said “We’re thrilled to bring LG Gaming Portal with Xbox to LG Smart TVs in India,” “The Gaming Portal is designed to make gaming more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable for everyone—from hardcore gamers to casual players.”
The Gaming Portal—and the Xbox app within it—is now rolling out in phases via a software update across compatible 2021–2025 LG webOS smart TV models. Users will find the Gaming Portal on the LG home screen once the update arrives.
Microsoft only recently enabled Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, and beyond LG smart TVs, the service is also available on Xbox consoles, PCs, handheld Windows gaming devices, smartphones, select Samsung TVs, and compatible Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube models.
