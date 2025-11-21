Raji: Kaliyuga game showcased during Xbox Partner Preview: Check highlights

Nodding Heads Games has previewed Raji: Kaliyuga, a sequel to Raji: An ancient epic game, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase. The new title introduces major structural changes, including a shift to a third-person point-of-view, dual playable characters, and expanded world-building rooted in Indian mythology. The developer has not yet specified a release timeline for the game. It is likely that the sequel will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and more platforms, akin to its prequel.

Although the narrative continues directly from An Ancient Epic, the developers say the new game will be accessible to newcomers. Key background elements will be woven into dialogue, environments and in-game murals.

ALSO READ: Apple Watch Series 11 review: Refines performance but adds limited features Raji Kaliyuga: What’s new Kaliyuga will pick up six years after the first game’s cliffhanger ending. Raji will return as a more seasoned fighter, now joined by her brother Darsh, who will be the second playable character. The sequel will centre on the rise of Mahabalasura, an asura warlord whose actions destabilise the realms and trigger a new conflict involving gods and humans. Two playable characters The sequel lets players control two characters with contrasting playstyles: Raji, who relies on agile, acrobatic combat and her signature Trishul.

Darsh, a “dreamwalker” who uses Siddhis to manipulate gravity, time and energy. Players will switch between them during key narrative moments. The studio says the dual-character format is designed to broaden gameplay variety and expand the story arcs introduced in the first game.