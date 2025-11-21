Raji: Kaliyuga game showcased during Xbox Partner Preview: Check highlights

Raji Kaliyuga: What’s new
Two playable characters
- Raji, who relies on agile, acrobatic combat and her signature Trishul.
- Darsh, a “dreamwalker” who uses Siddhis to manipulate gravity, time and energy.
Shift to third-person action
Other developments at Xbox Partner Preview
- 007 First Light – Launches March 27, 2026 on Xbox Series X|S and PC; trailer highlights the Aston Martin Valhalla.
- Armatus: Third-person roguelite shooter set in post-Vanishing Paris; launches in 2026 and arrives day one on Game Pass.
- CloverPit: Roguelite centred on slot-machine survival mechanics; available now on Xbox and Game Pass.
- Crowsworn: Action-platformer with metroidvania structure; coming to Xbox and Game Pass day one.
- Dave the Diver: Now available on Xbox; “In The Jungle” DLC releases early 2026.
- Echo Generation 2: Sequel to the voxel adventure with supernatural themes; coming soon to Xbox and Game Pass.
- Erosion: Isometric action game where each death advances time by a decade; launches via Xbox Game Preview on PC in spring 2026.
- Hitman World of Assassination: New Eminem-themed Elusive Target mission arriving soon.
- The Mound Omen of Cthulhu: Co-op horror inspired by Lovecraft; launches summer 2026.
- Reanimal: Co-op horror from creators of Little Nightmares; launches February 2026, demo available now.
- Roadside Research: Co-op comedic simulator about aliens running a gas station; launches Q1 2026, day one on Game Pass.
- Tides of Annihilation: Fantasy action-adventure inspired by Arthurian mythology; release date not yet announced.
- Total Chaos: First-person survival horror; available today on Xbox and Game Pass.
- Vampire Crawlers: First-person roguelike from Poncle; coming soon to Xbox and Game Pass.
- Zoopunk: Third-person action game set in the F.I.S.T. universe; releases in 2027.
- Full Screen Experience (FSE): Rolling out to all handhelds now; expanding to more Windows 11 PCs via Insider programs.
