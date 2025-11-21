Home / Technology / Tech News / Raji: Kaliyuga game showcased during Xbox Partner Preview: Check highlights

Raji: Kaliyuga game showcased during Xbox Partner Preview: Check highlights

Raji: Kaliyuga will build on its prequel with two playable characters, a third-person camera shift, and a deeper mythological storyline. It was showcased along with other gaming titles coming to Xbox

Raji Kaliyuga
Raji Kaliyuga
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nodding Heads Games has previewed Raji: Kaliyuga, a sequel to Raji: An ancient epic game, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase. The new title introduces major structural changes, including a shift to a third-person point-of-view, dual playable characters, and expanded world-building rooted in Indian mythology. The developer has not yet specified a release timeline for the game. It is likely that the sequel will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and more platforms, akin to its prequel. 
 
Although the narrative continues directly from An Ancient Epic, the developers say the new game will be accessible to newcomers. Key background elements will be woven into dialogue, environments and in-game murals.

Raji Kaliyuga: What’s new

Kaliyuga will pick up six years after the first game’s cliffhanger ending. Raji will return as a more seasoned fighter, now joined by her brother Darsh, who will be the second playable character. The sequel will centre on the rise of Mahabalasura, an asura warlord whose actions destabilise the realms and trigger a new conflict involving gods and humans.

Two playable characters

The sequel lets players control two characters with contrasting playstyles:
  • Raji, who relies on agile, acrobatic combat and her signature Trishul.
  • Darsh, a “dreamwalker” who uses Siddhis to manipulate gravity, time and energy.
Players will switch between them during key narrative moments. The studio says the dual-character format is designed to broaden gameplay variety and expand the story arcs introduced in the first game.

Shift to third-person action

Unlike the isometric format of the original, Raji: Kaliyuga adopts a third-person action-adventure approach. Built in Unreal Engine 5, the sequel features upgraded lighting, modular level design and art direction inspired by Indian architecture and classical painting.

Other developments at Xbox Partner Preview

Raji Kaliyuga was not the only announcement at Xbox Partner Preview. The event showcased a range of third-party titles, including new game premieres, updates on previously announced projects, DLC reveals and more. Here are the key announcements from the event:
  • 007 First Light – Launches March 27, 2026 on Xbox Series X|S and PC; trailer highlights the Aston Martin Valhalla.
  • Armatus: Third-person roguelite shooter set in post-Vanishing Paris; launches in 2026 and arrives day one on Game Pass.
  • CloverPit: Roguelite centred on slot-machine survival mechanics; available now on Xbox and Game Pass.
  • Crowsworn: Action-platformer with metroidvania structure; coming to Xbox and Game Pass day one.
  • Dave the Diver: Now available on Xbox; “In The Jungle” DLC releases early 2026.
  • Echo Generation 2: Sequel to the voxel adventure with supernatural themes; coming soon to Xbox and Game Pass.
  • Erosion: Isometric action game where each death advances time by a decade; launches via Xbox Game Preview on PC in spring 2026.
  • Hitman World of Assassination: New Eminem-themed Elusive Target mission arriving soon.
  • The Mound Omen of Cthulhu: Co-op horror inspired by Lovecraft; launches summer 2026.
  • Reanimal: Co-op horror from creators of Little Nightmares; launches February 2026, demo available now.
  • Roadside Research: Co-op comedic simulator about aliens running a gas station; launches Q1 2026, day one on Game Pass.
  • Tides of Annihilation: Fantasy action-adventure inspired by Arthurian mythology; release date not yet announced.
  • Total Chaos: First-person survival horror; available today on Xbox and Game Pass.
  • Vampire Crawlers: First-person roguelike from Poncle; coming soon to Xbox and Game Pass.
  • Zoopunk: Third-person action game set in the F.I.S.T. universe; releases in 2027.
  • Full Screen Experience (FSE): Rolling out to all handhelds now; expanding to more Windows 11 PCs via Insider programs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google rolls out Gemini 3-powered 'Nano Banana Pro': Check new capabilities

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ to be launched in India soon: What to expect

Now, Spotify lets you import playlists from other music streaming services

WhatsApp brings back 'About' in a new form: What's different, how to set up

OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

Topics :GamingXboxonline gaming

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story