Soon, Truecaller to shut down call recording feature on iPhone app: Details

Truecaller cites iOS limitations and rising costs as it discontinues call recording on iPhones, shifting focus back to spam protection and Live Caller ID

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Truecaller is pulling the plug on its call-recording feature for iPhone users starting September 30. The feature, which was introduced just over two years ago for paid subscribers, will no longer be available as the company looks to shift focus back to its core spam-blocking services, according to a report by TechCrunch.
 
Users who have existing call recordings can still access their saved files. Truecaller says users can download them locally, share them via email or messaging apps, or choose to store them in iCloud to retain access after the feature is shut down. A support page has also been set up to assist with the transition.

Why is Truecaller shutting down call recording on iPhones?

In a statement to TechCrunch, Truecaller’s head of iOS, Nakul Kabra, said the decision to discontinue call recording was part of a broader strategy to prioritise features like Live Caller ID and automatic spam blocking — particularly on iOS, where third-party apps face more restrictions. 
  Unlike Android, where call recording can be implemented directly, Apple’s operating system does not allow native access to phone audio. To work around this, Truecaller relied on a more complex “recording line” system, which merges calls to enable recording. This approach adds both cost and technical overhead. Kabra said these constraints made continuing the feature unsustainable.
 
Another factor influencing the decision is Apple’s move to offer similar capabilities natively. With iOS 18.1, Apple introduced built-in call recording and transcription for iPhone users. Unlike Truecaller’s method, Apple’s solution does not require call merging and uses Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones to generate transcriptions that are saved directly to the Notes app.
 
With the latest iOS 26 update, Apple has gone a step further by adding Live Call Translation, expanding its set of AI-powered communication tools and reducing the need for third-party alternatives.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

