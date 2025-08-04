Monday, August 04, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram restricts live broadcast to accounts with 1000 followers: Details

Instagram restricts live broadcast to accounts with 1000 followers: Details

Instagram has updated its Live broadcast rules, now requiring users to have a public account and at least 1,000 followers, limiting access for smaller creators and private users

instagram

Instagram (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram has quietly introduced new eligibility requirements for its Live feature. Users will now need a minimum of 1,000 followers and must have a public account to initiate a Live broadcast. The Meta-owned platform has updated its Help Centre page to reflect the change and is reportedly showing pop-up messages to users who attempt to go live without meeting the criteria.
 
According to a report by TechCrunch, the message shown to users reads: “We changed requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”
 
The change restricts not only smaller creators with under 1,000 followers but also users with private accounts who previously used Live to connect with a select group of friends or followers.

Also Read

New features for Meta's 'Edits'

Now, Meta's Edits app can save videos as drafts on Instagram: What's new

Instagram

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Meta introduces new teen account protections

Meta adds new protections for teens, children across platforms: What's new

Siddaramaiah

Meta apologises for faulty Kannada translations after CM's complaint

Meta's Imagine Me feature

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' now available in India: What is it and how to use it

Why has Instagram made this change?

Meta has not provided an official explanation, but TechCrunch reports that the move may be aimed at improving the overall Live viewing experience. By limiting Live access to users with an established audience, Instagram could be looking to reduce lower-quality streams.
The report also suggests this could be a cost-saving measure. Hosting livestreams is resource-intensive, and Meta may be trying to optimise infrastructure by allowing only creators with larger audiences to use the feature.
 
The updated policy brings Instagram’s Live feature more in line with other platforms. China’s short-form video app TikTok also requires a minimum of 1,000 followers to start a Live session, while YouTube allows livestreaming from channels with at least 50 subscribers. Meta’s other platform, Facebook, requires a minimum of 100 followers for Live broadcasts.

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Roblox's Grow a Garden

Roblox's Grow a Garden sets record: Breaking down the success of idle games

Call recording with Truecaller

Soon, Truecaller to shut down call recording feature on iPhone app: Details

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers

Google Gemini 2.5 Deep Think

Google enables 'Deep Think' mode in Gemini: What is it, how it works, more

Topics : Instagram Social media apps Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon