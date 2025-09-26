Friday, September 26, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon to swap Android with in-house 'Vega OS' on Fire TV devices: Report

Amazon is expected to launch 'Vega OS', its own operating system, on new Fire TV devices at its fall hardware event on September 30, signalling a shift from Android

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Amazon is reportedly planning to move away from Android for Fire TV, with the company expected to launch its own operating system. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing The Verge, Amazon is likely to unveil Vega OS as the replacement for Android on its Fire TV devices during its fall hardware event on September 30.
 
According to the report, the new OS has been in development for some time. Initial reporting in 2023 indicated Amazon was planning to move away from Android for its Fire TV ecosystem. Since then, the company has reportedly been testing Vega OS internally and collaborating with developers to ensure app compatibility for the platform.
 
While Amazon has not officially commented on the change, a now-edited job listing highlighted the company’s plans. The listing sought an engineering leader to help build a Vega OS product for Fire TV, noting that the app would launch in 2025. Amazon later removed direct mentions of Vega OS from the listing after the information surfaced publicly.
 
The report also stated that Amazon has no plans to roll out Vega OS to existing Fire TV devices. Current Fire TV models will likely continue to receive Android updates, while future devices are expected to ship with the new operating system. This indicates a gradual transition from Android rather than an immediate switch.

Amazon fall hardware event: What to expect

  • Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker: A refreshed version of the Echo Studio could be announced at the event, with the main upgrade likely being the integration of Alexa Plus. Although the AI assistant has been gradually rolled out to Echo Show devices, the new Echo Studio is expected to feature Alexa Plus from launch.
  • Coloured Kindle reader: The event invite shows a Kindle displaying a colour illustration, hinting at updates for Amazon’s e-readers. Last year, the Kindle Scribe 2 and Kindle Coloursoft were launched, and Amazon may combine their features into a single updated device.
  • Amazon Fire TV: The company is expected to reveal new Fire TV models during the event, with all upcoming devices likely running the anticipated Vega OS platform.
  • Other potential launches: There are also rumours that Amazon may unveil its first robot vacuum at the hardware event, though this has not been officially confirmed.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

