Spotify won't stream AI-generated 'Saiyaara' in Kishore Kumar's voice: Why?

As per Spotify, while many musicians use AI responsibly to experiment with sound and production, others have exploited it to flood platforms with low-quality content, clone artist voices, or manipulate royalties. Spotify’s latest updates are designed to address these issues.

Spotify has stated that tracks that mimic an artist’s voice without their consent will not be allowed. Voice cloning is permitted only when the original artist has explicitly authorised its use. The company is also working with distributors to prevent fraudulent uploads where music is wrongly attributed to another artist’s profile. Spotify is working with major distributors to test prevention tools that can block such uploads at the source. Spotify will speed up content mismatch reviews, reduce wait times, and let artists flag issues even before their music goes live.

Music Spam filter

ALSO READ: Pulse Elevate: Sony's inaugural gaming-focused wireless speakers unveiled According to Spotify, AI tools have made it easier for spammers to exploit tactics like mass uploads, duplicate tracks, SEO tricks, and artificially short recordings. So, the platform will roll out a new music spam filter that will detect and flag accounts or tracks using spammy tactics (like mass uploads or duplicate content). Once flagged, those tracks will not be recommended to listeners. The company said that the rollout will be gradual to avoid mistakenly penalising genuine artists

AI disclosures in credits

To improve transparency, Spotify will start supporting an industry standard for labeling AI involvement in music creation. Developed by DDEX, this framework will allow artists and labels to specify if and how AI was used, whether in vocals, instrumentation, or production. The information will appear in the app as part of track credits.