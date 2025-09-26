Home / Technology / Tech News / Spotify won't stream AI-generated 'Saiyaara' in Kishore Kumar's voice: Why?

Spotify won't stream AI-generated 'Saiyaara' in Kishore Kumar's voice: Why?

Spotify introduces stricter AI rules with voice cloning bans, a new spam filter, and AI credits to protect artists and ensure transparency for listeners

Spotify
Spotify (Image: Spotify)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spotify has announced new measures for tackling the risks that generative AI brings to the music industry. The streaming platform is tightening its policies around voice cloning, introducing a spam detection system, and adding AI disclosures in music credits. According to Spotify, the goal is to protect artists from impersonation and fraudulent practices while giving listeners more transparency about the tracks they stream.
 
As per Spotify, while many musicians use AI responsibly to experiment with sound and production, others have exploited it to flood platforms with low-quality content, clone artist voices, or manipulate royalties. Spotify’s latest updates are designed to address these issues. 

Spotify: Key policy changes

Impersonation violations

 
Spotify has stated that tracks that mimic an artist’s voice without their consent will not be allowed. Voice cloning is permitted only when the original artist has explicitly authorised its use. The company is also working with distributors to prevent fraudulent uploads where music is wrongly attributed to another artist’s profile. Spotify is working with major distributors to test prevention tools that can block such uploads at the source. Spotify will speed up content mismatch reviews, reduce wait times, and let artists flag issues even before their music goes live. 

Music Spam filter

 
According to Spotify, AI tools have made it easier for spammers to exploit tactics like mass uploads, duplicate tracks, SEO tricks, and artificially short recordings. So, the platform will roll out a new music spam filter that will detect and flag accounts or tracks using spammy tactics (like mass uploads or duplicate content). Once flagged, those tracks will not be recommended to listeners. The company said that the rollout will be gradual to avoid mistakenly penalising genuine artists 

AI disclosures in credits

 
To improve transparency, Spotify will start supporting an industry standard for labeling AI involvement in music creation. Developed by DDEX, this framework will allow artists and labels to specify if and how AI was used, whether in vocals, instrumentation, or production. The information will appear in the app as part of track credits. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sony releases Marvel's Wolverine trailer, confirms 2026 release for PS5

ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates

Xiaomi 17 series with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5 goes official: Check specs

Citigroup shifts 1,000 tech jobs to India amid China cuts, H-1B fee hike

Tech Wrap Sept 25: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, Surface Pro, Sony State of Play

Topics :Tech NewsSpotifyMusic streaming appsMusicIndian music industry

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story