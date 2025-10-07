Apple releases iOS 26.1 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.1 developer beta 2 for eligible iPhone models, introducing a mix of usability improvements, interface refinements, and some changes that have been reverted from earlier updates. The update adds a new slide gesture to stop alarms and timers and several interface elements for a cleaner, more consistent look.
Based on the changes introduced with the latest developer beta version, users can expect improved control over audio and microphone settings, along with subtle layout adjustments across system menus as Apple continues to refine the overall iOS 26 experience.
iOS 26.1: Latest changes in developer beta 2
Alarms and timer controls:
The most noticeable change is the new ‘Slide to stop’ gesture for alarms and timers. In iOS 26, Apple redesigned these tools with larger buttons to improve accessibility. Now, instead of tapping a stop button, users will need to slide to dismiss alarms. The change makes it much harder to dismiss an alarm when you are trying to tap on the snooze button. Slide to Stop is also used for timers.
Better microphone and audio control:
Another addition is the ability to adjust external microphone input gain directly from the Control Center. Users can also now choose where locally recorded audio files are saved, giving them flexibility and control over recordings made with connected mics.
Apple rolls back some beta 1 changes:
Calendar events now return to their original iOS 26 colour format instead of full-width fills. Safari’s Downloads menu on iPadOS is once again integrated into the address bar.
UI updates:
According to a report by MacRumors, App folder titles and Settings headers are now left-aligned for improved consistency. The update also brings other subtle changes as it continues to refine the interface through beta updates.
iPad multitasking:
Apple has also released the iPadOS 26.1 developer beta 2 for iPads. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the update brings back Slide Over multitasking, a feature that was removed in iPadOS 26. This allows a single app to float over the workspace for quick access or reference.
iOS 26.1 developer beta 2: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.1 developer beta 2: How to update
- Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll for the iOS 26 beta program
- Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
- When iOS 26.1 developer beta 2 is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.