Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 10 series smartphones can't run Genshin Impact? Here's what we know

Pixel 10 series smartphones can't run Genshin Impact? Here's what we know

Google's latest Pixel 10 series may be facing GPU-related hiccups while running Genshin Impact, though the company insists support hasn't been dropped

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Pixel 10 series smartphones, and especially the Pixel 10 Pro XL model, have reportedly encountered issues while running a popular game called Genshin Impact. According to a report by Android Authority, a Redditor shared a video of playing Genshin Impact on what is believed to be a Pixel 10 Pro XL. While playing, a range of issues were witnessed, including screen bleed. Google has also issued a clarification on this matter.
 
According to Android Authority, Google, while responding to this, said, “Genshin Impact has not removed Pixel 10 GPU support. We partnered closely with miHoYo over the past year for Pixel 10.”
 

What went down

According to a report by Android Authority, the Redditor was playing Genshin Impact on a smartphone, which is said to be a Pixel 10 Pro XL. In the video, the smartphone started behaving erratically, leading to issues such as screen bleed, lag-loop, and more. According to the person who shared the video, this happened because the developer of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, dropped support for PowerVR GPUs with its v5.0 update earlier. For the uninitiated, Pixel 10 series smartphones are equipped with PowerVR GPUs.

Also Read

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google working on hypertension screening on Pixel Watch in new Fitbit study

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go on sale in India from Oct 9: Price, specs, more

Custom app icon shapes in Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 update

Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 lands on Pixels: Check what's new, eligible models

Google Pixel 7 series

After 6a, trouble hits Google Pixel 7 series: Swollen batteries reported

Google Pixel 10 Pro in Porcelain colour

Google Pixel 10 Pro review: AI focus overshadows imaging refinements

 
For deeper context, Google’s Pixel 9 series used ARM’s Mali GPUs, but with the Pixel 10 lineup, the company switched to PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPUs. Since Genshin Impact no longer supports this hardware, many users have speculated that the Pixel 10 series might be entirely incompatible with the popular RPG title. The situation gained traction online until Google stepped in with an official statement addressing the issue.
In Genshin Impact’s version 5.0 release notes, it was noted that “devices below the minimum specifications may still launch the game, but may experience performance issues including frame rate drops, instability, or crashes during gameplay.” The symptoms shown in the viral video seem to reflect this warning. While the video’s authenticity cannot be independently verified, it’s likely that some Pixel 10 series users may encounter similar issues while others may not. Notably, Business Standard also tested the game on Pixel 10 and found no such issues with the game.

More From This Section

Robin Williams

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda calls out AI-generated videos of late actor

Nothing unveils Essential

Nothing introduces call recording in Essential Space app for Phone 3 series

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launching in India

OxygenOS 16 set to debut on October 16: Check eligible OnePlus devices

OpenAI

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

WhatsApp's Message Translation feature

WhatsApp rolls out on-device 'Message Translations' feature on iOS: Report

Topics : Google Pixel Google phones Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon