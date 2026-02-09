Xiaomi 17 global rollout may see smaller battery than China variant: Report

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch one of its Xiaomi 17 series smartphones in global markets in the coming weeks. According to a PhoneArena report, the global variant could feature a battery that is around 10 per cent smaller than the Chinese variant. The smartphone is also expected to debut in India alongside the global rollout. The Xiaomi 17 series was introduced in China in September. Apart from the battery and storage change, the global version is likely to retain most of the same specifications. Here’s what we can expect:

Xiaomi 17 global variant battery and charging details

ALSO READ: Google expands Gemini in Chrome to Chromebook Plus devices: Details here According to the report, the global variant of the Xiaomi 17 could come with a 6,330mAh battery, roughly 10 per cent smaller than the 7,000mAh unit offered on the China model. Despite the reduced capacity, Xiaomi is expected to retain the same charging speeds. The smartphone may support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, powered by the company’s proprietary HyperCharge technology.

Colour options and storage variants for global markets Xiaomi is expected to offer the Xiaomi 17 in four colour options. The black, light blue and pink variants are said to match the China models, while the white option may be dropped for international markets. In its place, Xiaomi is likely to introduce a dark green colour variant. As per the report,is expected to offer the Xiaomi 17 in four colour options. The black, light blue and pink variants are said to match the China models, while the white option may be dropped for international markets. In its place, Xiaomi is likely to introduce a dark green colour variant. The Xiaomi 17 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. For global markets, Xiaomi is likely to keep the lineup simple, offering two memory configurations — both with 12GB of RAM, paired with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Higher-end options are available in China, including 16GB RAM variants and a 1TB storage model, which may not be introduced globally.

Xiaomi 17 launch timeline and availability ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check specs Xiaomi has not shared any official details about the launch date of the phone, but the report noted that the premiere is expected to happen in the coming weeks. According to the report, both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in Europe before the beginning of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 on March 2. Xiaomi 17 specifications based on China model The Xiaomi 17 in China sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,656 × 1,220 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone includes a Leica-supported triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary Light Fusion 950 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 17 ships with Android 16 based on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3.0 interface.