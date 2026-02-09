Google expands Gemini in Chrome to Chromebook Plus devices: Details here

Google has confirmed that Gemini features within the Chrome browser are now rolling out to Chromebooks, starting with Chromebook Plus models. The company said the rollout has started in the US, bringing AI-powered tools directly into Chrome on ChromeOS after a period of limited access. Until now, Gemini in Chrome was mainly available on desktop platforms such as Windows and macOS, with ChromeOS left out despite being Google’s own operating system.

Gemini in Chrome comes to Chromebook Plus

That restriction doesn't come as a major surprise, as Google has positioned Chromebook Plus as a more capable category with better hardware and added features, many of which focus on artificial intelligence. Although there is no confirmation yet on whether Gemini in Chrome will expand to other Chromebook models in the future. Gemini in Chrome appears as a sidebar inside the browser and can pull information from open tabs. According to Google, the tools are designed to fit into everyday browsing and work tasks without requiring users to switch apps.

What Gemini in Chrome can do With Gemini in Chrome, users can ask questions based on the content of their open tabs, get summaries of articles, or clarify complex information. The tool can also help generate content such as emails, social media posts or simple images directly within the browser. Another feature is Gemini Live, which allows users to have two-way voice conversations with the AI. This can be used for brainstorming ideas, preparing for meetings or working through tasks using voice input. Google said that the Chromebook version works the same way as Gemini in Chrome on Windows and macOS. The company noted that the rollout began on January 28, 2026, but it may take a couple of weeks before the feature becomes visible to all eligible users.