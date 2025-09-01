Pixel 10 series' buyers report troubles with Qi2 wireless charging: Report

Another issue reportedly highlighted by the initial consumers of the Pixel 10 series is slow charging speeds through wireless. For some, the Pixel 10 only charges at around 5W on certain chargers, which is slower than the supported 15W that the Qi2 standard offers. This has been noticed with older Qi chargers, including Google’s own Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), as well as some MagSafe-compatible models.

As per the report, the reason may be linked to the Pixel 10's support for the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. Qi2 has switched from "extended power profile" (EPP) to "magnetic power profile" (MPP). Both EPP and MPP support 15W charging, but the MPP relies on magnets to ensure the alignment is correct. If the two are not working seamlessly together, that could explain the slow or inconsistent charging. Although slower charging is a bit better for the phone's battery health, it is certainly a bit of a problem if users are not aware of this.