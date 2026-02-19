AI Summit: PM Modi bats for democratisation of AI, making it human-centric

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the democratisation of artificial intelligence (AI), urging that the technology be made human-centric and aligned with the welfare of all as it rapidly reshapes societies and economies.

Delivering his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "We believe AI can benefit only when it can be shared. We should make a resolve to develop AI as a global common good."

Calling for the democratisation of AI, PM Modi said that it must become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South.

PM Modi said that to ensure humans are not reduced to mere raw material for AI models, the technology must be democratised. "It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South. We must give AI an open sky and also keep the command in our hands, like GPS. GPS shows us the way, but the final call on which direction we should go is ours. The direction in which we take AI today will determine our future," he said.

AI as a transformative force

Describing AI as a transformative power in human history, PM Modi said its scale and speed were unprecedented. "AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," he said.

"When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impac," he added.

PM Modi cautions against AI's misuse

The Prime Minister said that AI is a transformative power, but if directionless, it may become disruptive. "How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark," he said.

He further warned against deepfakes and fabricated content, saying they bring instability to open societies.

PM Modi highlights India’s tech strength

Highlighting India’s demographic and technological advantages, PM Modi said the country had the world’s largest youth population and a vast technology talent pool.

"India has the biggest youth population, centre of biggest tech talent pool, biggest example of tech enabled eco system. India not only makes new tech, it adopts it fast also," he said.

He also pointed to solutions showcased at the summit in areas such as agriculture, security and multilingual needs as examples of Made in India innovation.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to make skilling, reskilling and lifelong learning a mass movement to prepare for AI-driven change.

"The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity," he said.