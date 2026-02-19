Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in AI over next 7 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced an investment of ₹10 trillion over the next seven years to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services in India.

"Jio will now connect India with the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy and every facet of social development and every service of government," Ambani said during the keynote address at AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

He said the investment, to be made by Jio together with Reliance, will begin this year. “This is not a speculative investment... This is patient discipline, nation building and strategic resilience for decades to come,” he said.

Ambani further added that India cannot afford to “rent intelligence", adding that Jio will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as it did the cost of data.

Outlining Jio’s plans, he said the company will build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure through gigawatt scale data centre. "Construction has already begun on a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure in Jamnagar. Over 120 megawatts will come online in the second half of 2026, with a clear path to gigawatt-scale capacity for training," he said.