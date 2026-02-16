AI to boost productivity, not replace jobs: InfoEdge founder at AI Summit

InfoEdge Founder and Executive Vice-Chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Monday said that artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to enhance productivity rather than eliminate jobs.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Bikhchandani said that for many companies, deploying employees to cater to thousands of low-paying customers does not make economic sense. However, he stated that AI-driven voice bots can now manage such interactions efficiently, allowing firms to tap into an underserved market segment without adding to their workforce.

He further advised young professionals to focus on their jobs and adopt a few AI tools or risk being left behind.

To all the young people here, you don't worry about system problems or policy issues. You just worry about your job and your individual career. What should you do to make sure AI doesn't make you lose your job, and rather enables you to get your turn? Just learn 10-15 useful AI tools. Let me assure you, the older people in any company would not know that because they are not quick learners, but you can," he said in a session titled 'The Future of Employability in the Age of AI'.