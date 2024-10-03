Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop launched: Check price and specs

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop launched: Check price and specs

Priced at Rs 139,999, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop is now available in India through Acer's online store, Acermall exclusive stores, Flipkart, and Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Acer, a Taiwanese electronic maker, on October 3 launched the Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop in India. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, paired with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, the laptop has been specially designed for gaming, video editing, and 3D modelling. Moreover, there are artificial intelligence-powered features.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: Price and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is priced at Rs 139,999 and is available on Acer's online store, Acermall exclusive outlets, and select retail stores, as well as on Flipkart and Amazon.
 

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: Features

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 sports a 14.5-inch IPS display featuring a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, making it suitable for gaming, video editing, and 3D modelling. The laptop includes AI-powered features like Purifiedvoice 2.0 for noise reduction during meetings and gameplay. The inclusion of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technology helps upscale lower resolution graphics using AI.

More From This Section

Motorola ThinkPad 25

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 7300: Check specs

Honeywell Air Touch V5 and Air Touch V1

Secure Connection launches Honeywell-branded air purifiers: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung kicks off Galaxy S24 FE pre-booking in India: Check pricing, offers

Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro

Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 14 Pro series in China: Features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung opens Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-orders in India: Check price, specs

For cooling, the laptop uses fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D Fan technology. It also features PredatorSense software, allowing users to adjust performance settings like fan speeds, power mode, and overclocking. Additionally, the laptop boasts a three-zone RGB backlit keyboard with customisable lighting options.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and includes Thunderbolt 4 ports for multi-device connectivity and fast data transfer. It also offers quick charging, allowing the device to charge up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes and up to 80 per cent in an hour with its 76W charging support.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: Specifications

  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 1TB SSD, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe
  • Display: 14.5-inch IPS, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 300nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Webcam: FHD camera, 1080p at 60fps
  • Ports:
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging
  • 1x USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4)
  • 1x USB Type-C with DC-in, HDMI
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Also Read

Acer Aspire 7

Acer launches gaming-centric Aspire 7 laptop: Check price, specs, and more

Acer Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen, launched: Details here

Acer Chromebook Plus 15

Acer launches Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops with built-in AI features

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies to open new Chennai facility for top notebook brands

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop

Acer launches Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop in India: Details

Topics : Acer laptop Gaming Acer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon