Tech Wrap Sept 23: iOS 26 dev beta, Gemini AI on Google TV, Vivo OriginOS 6

Apple has begun rolling out the first developer beta of iOS 26.1, the first major update to iOS 26. Available to iPhones registered in the developer program, the update brings interface tweaks, new functions, and extended language options for Apple Intelligence, including Live Translation on AirPods.

Google has confirmed that Gemini for TV is being introduced, marking the debut of its conversational AI on television. Unlike the standard Google Assistant, which handles simple voice commands, Gemini aims for interactive and natural conversations. Users can look up shows, receive summaries, plan tasks, or even get help with learning activities—all directly from their TV.

Vivo, iQOO plan shift to OriginOS 6 from FunTouch OS with Android 16 update Vivo and iQOO have announced plans to bring their OriginOS interface to India, previously limited to China. The new Android skin is expected to replace FunTouch OS on their devices in the country. Vivo India confirmed the move on X with the post, “A new chapter begins with OriginOS 6,” suggesting the release will be based on Android 16. OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 confirmed: What to expect OPPO has officially revealed that the Find X9 series will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chip. The lineup, expected to include the Find X9 and X9 Pro, will debut in China on October 16 before expanding to global markets, including India. The smartphones will also feature a camera system developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

WhatsApp tests new features: New group alert options to Meta AI in chats WhatsApp is trialing two new features across Android and iOS. According to WABetaInfo, the latest Android beta (version 2.25.27.1) introduces the ability to mute “@everyone” mentions in group chats, helping users cut down on unnecessary alerts. On iOS, WhatsApp is testing an “Ask Meta AI” shortcut that allows users to interact with Meta AI directly within chats. Nothing Phone 3 receives camera enhancements ahead of Android 16 beta Nothing has issued a new update for the Phone 3 just before the public beta release of Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0. The rollout enhances camera performance, improves stability, and fixes bugs. The updated version, Nothing OS 3.5-250911-2112, is now available globally for users.

Perplexity Comet browser now in India on Windows, Mac for Pro subscribers Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas announced on X that the company has made its AI browser, Comet, available to Pro subscribers in India. Comet was launched earlier in July; however, it was accessible only to Perplexity Max subscribers initially. Now, it has been extended to Pro users also. Notably, Perplexity’s Comet is only available on Mac and Windows devices at the moment. However, it can be pre-ordered for Android devices on the Google Play Store, with no release date visible as of now. Apple iPhone Air: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Apple’s iPhone Air is now on sale in India alongside the iPhone 17 series. Priced from Rs 1,19,900, it is the company’s slimmest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm, thinner than the iPhone 6’s 6.9mm frame. The device is built with Grade-5 titanium for strength and has Ceramic Shield on both sides. Windows 11: Soon, you can set video wallpapers without third-party apps Microsoft is testing a feature that allows Windows 11 users to set videos like MP4 and MKV files as desktop wallpapers. The option, spotted in leaked screenshots, revives the DreamScene functionality first seen in Windows Vista, which offered animated backgrounds before being discontinued.

Apple iPhone 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more Apple has launched the iPhone 17 in India along with the entire iPhone 17 lineup. Starting at Rs 82,900, the device runs on the A19 chip and features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion technology for variable refresh rates from 120Hz to 1Hz. OnePlus 15: OnePlus 13s-like camera plateau, ceramic coating expected OnePlus is preparing to unveil its flagship OnePlus 15 in China later this year. An image of the device reportedly surfaced online, showing a redesigned look. A report by 9To5Google notes that the smartphone was spotted at an esports event in China, showcasing significant design changes compared to previous models.