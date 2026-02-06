OPPO to launch Find X9s with MediaTek D 9500s in India: What to expect

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s system-on-chip (SoC) features an octa-core CPU comprising one Cortex-X925 ultra core clocked at up to 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 premium cores, and four Cortex-A720 performance cores. For graphics, the chipset gets Adaptive Game Technology 3.0 (MAGT 3.0) and Frame Technology 3.0 (MFRC 3.0). It comes with the MediaTek Imagiq image processor for real-time motion tracking at up to 30fps, and supports 8K 60fps full-focus video recording with Dolby Vision and HDR.

The SoC also supports Bluetooth direct connections up to five kilometres, GPS satellite support, dual SIM dual active 5G connectivity, and MediaTek 5G UltraSave 4.0. It also includes AI Network Suite 2.0 to enhance network performance in weak connectivity environments.

OPPO Find X9s: What to expect

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the OPPO Find X9s smartphone may launch in India between April and June, while it is expected to debut in China in March.

The OPPO Find X9s is confirmed to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, built on a 3nm process. The smartphone is expected to feature a camera setup consisting of a 200MP main sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.