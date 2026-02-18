Associate Sponsors

India AI Expo to remain closed on Feb 19, to get extra day on Feb 21

The expo has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19 | Image: Khalid Anzar
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:11 PM IST
India AI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed on February 19 and will instead get an extra day on February 21, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19.

"The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

Krishnan said 20 heads of states, including French President Emmanuel Macron, will be present at the inaugural session.

"We don't want any inconvenience to public due to restrictions that is why it has been decided to not open expo tomorrow," he said.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

