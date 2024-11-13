Business Standard
Google testing AI-generated 'restyled' songs for YouTube Shorts: Details

Google said that YouTube Short creators who are part of the experiment can select an eligible song and describe how they want to restyle it

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Google is testing a new feature for YouTube Shorts that allows creators to "restyle" licensed audio tracks using artificial intelligence. The experimental feature is part of YouTube's Dream Track experiment and is available to select creators on the platform with a limited number of songs.
 
In an update to the YouTube changelog, the company said creators part of the experiment could select an eligible song and describe how they want to restyle it. The feature then uses generative AI to create a 30-second soundtrack for YouTube Shorts. For example, if the creator wants to change the genre of a song, they can prompt the AI with "Restyle this track". The feature will then present a unique custom soundtrack that "reimagines" the music while maintaining the original vocals and lyrics.
 
YouTube also said that restyled soundtracks would have clear attribution to the original song in the video itself, where it will also clearly mention that the track has been created using AI.
 
YouTube launched the Dream Track Experiment last year for YouTube Short creators, allowing a select few to generate soundtracks using AI-generated voices of artists who have agreed to participate in the experiment.

Earlier this week, it was reported that YouTube is also testing a feature that will let users move to a new video using swipe-up gestures similar to YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. The feature is said to be available to select YouTube Android app users for beta testing, and it is unclear if it will be released widely. Currently, the swipe-up gesture allows users to leave full-screen mode.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

