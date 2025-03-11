Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series launched with Galaxy AI features: Details here

All three Galaxy Book 5 series models are now available for pre-booking in India, while sales start March 20

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched new Galaxy Book 5 series devices in India, offering a range of artificial intelligence-powered features including those from Microsoft Copilot Plus PC platform and Samsung's own Galaxy AI suite. The new AI PC line-up from Samsung includes: Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360. Priced at Rs 1,14,990 onwards, the Galaxy Book 5 series models are now available for pre-booking in India with offers.
 
Galaxy Book 5 series: Price
  • Galaxy Book5 Pro: Rs 1,49,990 onwards
  • Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: Rs 1,63,990 onwards
  • Galaxy Book5 360: Rs 1,14,990 onwards
Galaxy Book 5 series: Pre-booking details
 
 
All three Galaxy Book 5 series models are now available for pre-booking in India on Samsung's official website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, and select Samsung authorised retail stores and other online portals. Retail availability starts March 20.
 
As part of the pre-book offers, customers can get Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 on pre-booking any of the three Galaxy Book 5 models.

Galaxy Book 5 series: Details
 
The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), featuring a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) offering up to 47 TOPS (Tera operations per second) capability for processing AI workloads. This not only enables Copilot Plus PC platform exclusive AI features but also brings support for select Galaxy AI features such as Photo Remaster and AI Select. Samsung said that Photo Remaster uses AI to enhance clarity and sharpness of pictures, while AI Select enables instant search and extraction of information with a single click.
 
Galaxy Book5 series features Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays on Pro models, offering 3K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Vision Booster technology that the company said optimises visuals for any lighting condition. The display is complemented by a quad-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound.
 
Other notable features include Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen for multi-device connectivity.
 
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 14-inch AMOLED, 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5
  • Graphics: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 63.1Wh
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: Specifications
  • Display: 16-inch AMOLED, 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5
  • Graphics: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 76.1Wh
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 360: Specifications
  • Display: 15-inch AMOLED, FHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5
  • Graphics: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Battery: 68.1Wh
  • Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

