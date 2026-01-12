Apple may launch iPhone 17e with Center Stage camera in Feb: What to expect

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the successor to the iPhone 16e soon. The iPhone 16e was launched on February 19, 2025, and as per 9To5Mac report, Apple is expected to follow up with the successor in the coming weeks. The smartphone will reportedly bring major upgrades as compared to the 16e.

While Apple had previously explored lower-priced iPhones, the iPhone 16e represented a change in strategy by discontinuing the SE line and introducing a budget-focused model within the main iPhone series. Apple’s earlier efforts in this segment included the iPhone 5c in 2013 and multiple generations of the iPhone SE, but these models were refreshed inconsistently rather than on an annual cycle. Reports centring around iPhone 17e suggest that Apple may now be moving toward a more regular update schedule for its entry-level iPhones.

iPhone 17e: What to expect

New Apple silicon

The iPhone 16e launched with Apple’s A18 chipset, which is also used in the standard iPhone 16. In line with this approach, the upcoming iPhone 17e is expected to move to the A19 chip found in the iPhone 17 lineup. The A19 is said to bring upgrades to the display engine and neural processing unit.

Slimmer bezels

According to 9To5Mac, citing a report from The Elec, the iPhone 17e could feature narrower bezels compared to the iPhone 16e while maintaining the same 6.1-inch screen size. However, the display is not expected to gain higher-end features, meaning technologies such as ProMotion or an always-on display are still unlikely to be included. That said, the display on the iPhone 17e is expected to continue with 60Hz refresh rate.

Camera upgrades

The report suggests that Apple may bring its newer 18MP Centre Stage front camera to the iPhone 17e. This camera was introduced with the iPhone 17 series and uses a square sensor with a wider field of view, allowing for better framing in group photos and videos. The Centre Stage feature leverages this wider view to automatically keep users in frame and enhance stability during video calls. For the main camera, the iPhone 17e may stick to a single 48MP rear camera.

MagSafe

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 15 review: Covers essentials, but struggles to truly stand out The iPhone 17e is expected to add support for MagSafe. By comparison, the iPhone 16e is limited to standard Qi wireless charging with speeds capped at 7.5W. With MagSafe, wireless charging speeds would likely increase to around 15W. However, since the 17e is expected to be positioned as an entry-level model in the iPhone 17 series, it is unlikely to offer the faster 25W charging supported by the newer Qi2.2 standard.

iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 17e is expected to ship with a later version of iOS 26 preinstalled, likely iOS 26.4. This update is rumoured to include a major overhaul of Siri, potentially driven by a customised version of Google’s Gemini AI model. The improved assistant is expected to offer more context-aware responses, handle actions across multiple apps, and better understand on-screen information.