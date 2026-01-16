BenQ launches 2K gaming monitor in India with 200Hz refresh rate: Features
The new BenQ EW270Q features a 27-inch QHD IPS panel with 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, USB-C with 65W charging, built-in speakers and AMD FreeSync Premium support
BenQ has launched its EW270Q gaming monitor in India. The monitor features a 27-inch QHD panel with a 200Hz refresh rate and is aimed at users looking for a mix of gaming, work and media use. It comes with AMD FreeSync Premium support and gets 65W Power Delivery through USB Type-C.
BenQ EW270Q: Price and availability
Priced at Rs 17,990, the monitor is now available both online and offline across the company’s retail channels.
BenQ EW270Q: Details
The BenQ EW270Q comes with a 27-inch IPS panel with a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution. It supports a 200Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, which is intended to reduce motion blur and improve responsiveness in fast-paced games. BenQ also said that the panel covers 90 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.
The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing and stutter during gaming. It also includes visual adjustment options such as Game Color Mode, Color Vibrance and Light Tuner, which let users tweak contrast and colour levels depending on the type of content or game being played.
One of the key additions is a USB-C port that supports 65W Power Delivery. This allows users to connect a laptop using a single cable for display output, data transfer and charging. Apart from USB-C, the monitor also supports standard display inputs for connecting PCs and consoles. The EW270Q also has dual built-in 5W speakers for audio output.
BenQ EW270Q: Specifications
- Display size: 27-inch
- Panel type: IPS
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
- Refresh rate: 200Hz
- Response time: 1ms
- Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync Premium
- Colour gamut: 90 per centDCI-P3
- Speakers: Dual 5W built-in speakers
- Ports: USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, standard display inputs
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 2:57 PM IST