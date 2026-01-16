Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, OnePlus 15 and more

Amazon India’s Great Republic Day sale is now live, offering deals across categories, including smartphones, laptops, TVs and accessories. During the sale period, the e-commerce platform is offering bank discounts, no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, and cashback deals on select payment methods. Select smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO and more are also available at reduced prices.

Additionally, customers can get up to 10 per cent discount on select cards and EMI transactions, along with bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000. Other offers include exchange value of up to Rs 60,000 and no-interest EMI of up to 12 months.

Amazon Prime users will also be eligible for up to 5 per cent cashback on applicable payment methods, along with welcome rewards worth up to Rs 2,500.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offer details

Smartphones:

iPhone 17 Pro:

Offer price: Rs 1,25,400 (including Rs 3000 bank discount, Rs 6,500 coupon discount)

Launch Price: Rs 134,900 onwards

iPhone 17 Pro Max:

Offer price: Rs 1,40,400 (including Rs 3000 bank discount, Rs 6,500 coupon discount)

Launch Price: Rs 149,900 onwards

iPhone Air:

Offer price: Rs 91,249 ( including Rs 750 on select cards)

Launch Price: Rs 119,900 onwards

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G:

Offer Price: Rs 23,999 (including Rs 4000 bank discount)

Launch Price: Rs 39,999 Onwards

OnePlus 15:

Offer price: Rs 68,999 (including Rs 4000 bank discount)

Launch price: Rs 72,999 onwards

iQOO 15:

Offer Price: Rs 65,999 (including Rs 7000 on select cards)

Launch Price: Starting Rs 72,999 onwards

Laptops:

Amazon said that it is offering discounts of up to 45 per cent on laptops from ASUS, HP, DELL, Acer and Lenovo.

ASUS TUF A15 (2025) with AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS