Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, OnePlus 15 and more

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:41 PM IST
Amazon India’s Great Republic Day sale is now live, offering deals across categories, including smartphones, laptops, TVs and accessories. During the sale period, the e-commerce platform is offering bank discounts, no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, and cashback deals on select payment methods. Select smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO and more are also available at reduced prices.
Additionally, customers can get up to 10 per cent discount on select cards and EMI transactions, along with bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000. Other offers include exchange value of up to Rs 60,000 and no-interest EMI of up to 12 months.
Amazon Prime users will also be eligible for up to 5 per cent cashback on applicable payment methods, along with welcome rewards worth up to Rs 2,500.