Motorola Signature, Moto Watch to be launched in India on Jan 23: Details

Motorola has scheduled India launch of Motorola Signature and Moto Watch for January 23. Both the smartphone and smartwatch were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CSE) 2026 on January 7. In a run-up to the launch, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has posted details about the Motorola Signature on ecommerce platform Flipkart, confirming the India bound model will mirror the specifications of the model unveiled at the CES.

The Motorola Signature will be an ultra-thin smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 5,200mAh battery. As per a Flipkart microsite, the smartphone will arrive with Motorola Signature Club privileges like Golf course access, VIP travel support, and more.

Additionally, according to the Flipkart microsite, Motorola will bundle the Signature with a Moto Watch, powered by Polar. However, it has not confirmed if it will be a paid bundle or complimentary. ALSO READ: MediaTek launches Dimensity 9500s, 8500 chips for premium Android devices Motorola Signature: What to expect The Motorola Signature will sport a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate with a claimed 6,200 nits of peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision. The smartphone will boast Sound by Bose audio, with support for Dolby Atmos. The Motorola Signature will measure 6.99mm at its thinnest point. It will be offered in PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon.

For the uninitiated, PANTONE is an American company known for creating a standardised colour language to maintain exact colour consistency across different materials and global locations. Motorola announced a multi-year partnership with PANTONE in 2022. The Motorola Signature will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It will sport a triple 50MP camera setup on the back, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 sensor with support for Dolby Vision. On the front, the smartphone will sport a 50MP camera sensor. Motorola Signature will be capable to capture videos in 8K resolution in Dolby Vision.

Powering the smartphone will be a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Motorola has said that the Signature smartphone will come with Signature software features including AI Signature style. It will be complemented by Moto AI and features like AI Action shot and AI adaptive stabilisation to deliver enhanced photos. It will also come with Copilot, Perplexity and Gemini. Additionally, the smartphone will come with Signature Club privileges in India, including services for travel, dining, wellness, and lifestyle. Furthermore, the first service that is used will be complimentary – up to Rs 6,000.

Motorola Signature: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, 6,200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless ALSO READ: Subway Surfers sequel set for Feb 26, pre-registration live: What to expect Moto Watch: Details The Motorola’s Moto Watch is developed in partnership with Polar, a Finnish company known for science-backed sports training technology. India will be among the first global market to get the smartwatch, which will focuses on health and activity tracking, using Polar’s tools to monitor steps, heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep quality, and recovery. It will also support workout tracking, inactivity alerts, and calorie logging, with data aimed at showing both daily energy use and exercise intensity.