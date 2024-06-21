Instagram introduces 'Close Friends on Live': What is it and how it works

Instagram is rolling out an option to let users on the platform live stream exclusively to close friends. Called “Close Friends on Live”, the feature was announced on June 20 and is being introduced globally. With this update, the users' live stream will be visible only to those in their “Close Friends” list. The user can add or remove people from their close friends list. The live streaming can be joined by up to three other accounts.

Previously, live broadcasts hosted by Instagram users were visible to all their followers and if the user’s account was public then anyone could join and see the live streaming, but it is set to change with a new option that will allow users to have control over who will be able to see the live broadcast. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meta owner social media platform Instagram has been trying to give users the option to make their presence and interactions on the platform more private and this feature is also a step in that direction.

In November last year, Instagram allowed users on the platform to mark posts on their content grid for their close friends. Instagram had earlier also given the option to add mute button for everyone except close friends with which users could opt for better safety settings. The feature was first rolled out only for creators but is now available to all users. “Notes” on Instagram is also a way to connect with followers and friends privately.

Instagram has also announced that it will let users add music to carousel posts including videos. Earlier, music could be added to the carousel with photos only.