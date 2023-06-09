Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year

Look up: Users will be able to tap on a food item in an image and search for similar recipes.



Image cutout: Provision to lift objects from photos and videos. Besides, there will be an option to use selected objects as input source to find more information about using look up service.



Apple previewed the iOS 17 accessibility features ahead of its annual developers conference. On June 5, at the WWDC23’s keynote, the American technology giant previewed other tools and features coming with the next platform update for iPhones. There still are many features that are coming with iOS 17 that Apple did not go in detail about. Here are some of the notable ones: