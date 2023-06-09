close

Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year

At the WWDC23, Apple announced the iOS 17 in developers preview with a broad roll out planned for later this year. Here are some of the tools, features coming to the iPhones with the platform update

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple iOS 17

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Apple previewed the iOS 17 accessibility features ahead of its annual developers conference. On June 5, at the WWDC23’s keynote, the American technology giant previewed other tools and features coming with the next platform update for iPhones. There still are many features that are coming with iOS 17 that Apple did not go in detail about. Here are some of the notable ones:
Look up: Users will be able to tap on a food item in an image and search for similar recipes.

Image cutout: Provision to lift objects from photos and videos. Besides, there will be an option to use selected objects as input source to find more information about using look up service.
 
Photos app: Recognises pets and places them in the people section.
 
Freeform app: New drawing tools such as a watercolour brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen, and ruler.
 
Nudity filter: To help users avoid viewing uninvited nudity, a pop-up will appear asking users if they want to view a sensitive photo. Aside from consenting to see or not see the image, users can also select "ways to get help." This feature is expected to be available throughout the system for photos received via AirDrop, the system-wide photo picker, FaceTime messages, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and third-party apps. In addition, users will be able to blur a sensitive image before viewing it.
 
Mail app: Auto-fill for one-time verification codes. Besides, there would be an option to enable automatic deletion of emails and messages containing verification codes.
 

Apple Music: Shared playlist and crossfade would be new additions. Besides, the Now Playing bar is set to get a design update.
Memoji:  Three new stickers – Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo.
 
Spotlight search: Changes in system settings such as Wi-Fi would be possible from the search screen.
Topics : Apple Music Apple iTunes Apple new iOS update Apple iOS Apple WWDC BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

