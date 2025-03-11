Soon, Google Gemini will scan Gmail for events and add them to Calendar

Google has announced the arrival of a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered feature that uses Gemini to add events to the Google Calendar of users based on the details that they get in their email on Gmail. According to a report by The Verge, essentially what Gemini does here is that if it thinks that the contents of the email describe an event then it will give users a new “Add to Calendar” button, which will initiate the process.

According to the report, this feature fared well in separating events in test emails, however, it did not exactly match up with the way Google described it. The US technology giant said that the feature will straight up add the event to the Calendar of users but, this feature does need a confirmation on the details from the user and ask whether they wish to add this event to their calendar or not.

How to use

Once users get an email with details in it that suggest it is an event then Google will send an “Add to Calendar” button. Users will have to click on it, then the feature will check the details with them to confirm whether it is right or not.

Once they proceed, Google will then ask them whether they wish to keep this event in their calendar or not, click on ‘Yes’ and the event will be saved in the Calendar. Notably, as per the report, once the event is created, users won’t have the option to edit it in the sidebar.

Availability

Google has begun rolling out this feature and it is expected to be rolled out completely by mid-April, 2025.

This feature is available for Google Workspace users across Business Starter, Standard, and Plus, as well as Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus plans. It is also accessible to customers who have the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on as well as to users who have subscribed to Google One AI Premium. Additionally, anyone who previously purchased the Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons will also receive this feature.