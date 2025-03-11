GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC breaks Steam records with worst reviews ever

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) Enhanced Edition for PCs a few days back. Since its launch, the game has been breaking all records on Steam, but not for the right reasons. The game has received “mixed” reviews with just 53 per cent of them being on a positive note (at the time of writing), the remaining have critiqued the update strongly to express how much of a downgrade this update has been.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has become the worst reviewed GTA on Steam – lower than Grand Theft Auto 3 – Definitive Edition which garnered around 66 per cent of positive user reviews. Some of the ones who have not played the game yet are wondering why it suffered such a fate. There are many reasons for this, let us go over them briefly.

Why did GTA 5 Enhanced become the worst reviewed GTA game on Steam?

ALSO READ: Grand Theft Auto 6 set to release later this year: Check expected upgrades The first and foremost reason that GTA fans pointed out was the account migration issue. GTA Online players were promised an easy transition to the Enhanced edition however, the reality was different. Numerous users reported encountering ‘not eligible’ errors when they were trying to migrate their existing profiles. Consider a situation where a player has been playing a game for six to eight years and now that game has been re-released with better graphics and other enhancements. Now when that player is trying to migrate those six to eight years of progress in that game onto the new version, they’re unable to. Hence they have to play the game from scratch again.

Coming to the graphics, if the game contains the word “Enhanced” in its name then it should reflect better graphics, right? Users even with high-end PCs such as ones powered by NVIDIA 4090 complained of experiencing stuttering and washed-out graphics.

The third biggest mistake that the developers made in the eyes of gamers was that they removed GTA Online of its text chat feature. GTA Online is a game that primarily relies on player interaction—plotting heists, making deals, or just roasting your opponents—removing such a crucial communication tool felt like a downgrade to many users.

Also Read

User feedback

A user while commenting on the update said, “I can't migrate either of my two accounts. R support is completely useless and can't help. With the game being over 10 years old, I am sure as hell not going to completely restart all my progress."

Another user wrote, "Enhanced? More like downgraded. The game looks worse, runs worse, and somehow feels clunkier than ever."

A third user wrote, “Forcing a large majority of your players to start over while pushing scummy microtransactions is not a great look.”