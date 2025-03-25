iOS 18.4 RC previews intelligence features coming to eligible Apple iPhones

Apple has released the Release Candidate (RC) of the iOS 18.4 update for developers and public beta testers, indicating that the new version is nearing the end of its beta cycle. Scheduled for release next month, iOS 18.4 will introduce new Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhone models. The update will also expand language support for Apple Intelligence, including localised English (India).
iOS 18.4: New features
Priority Notifications
Priority Notifications is a new Apple Intelligence feature that automatically highlights important alerts. Using on-device processing, it detects and prioritises notifications based on relevance. These notifications feature a distinct design to differentiate them from regular alerts, ensuring better visibility.
New Image Playground style
With iOS 18.4, Apple Intelligence-powered image generation tool is expected to get new style options such as "Sketch."
Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro
iOS 18.4 will extend Visual Intelligence capabilities to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Already available on the iPhone 16 series, this feature enables users to summarise and translate text, detect phone numbers and email addresses, and perform visual searches through Google or OpenAI's ChatGPT. On iPhone 15 Pro models, Visual Intelligence will be accessible through the Action Button.
Control Centre updates
New shortcut toggles will be added for quick access to Apple Intelligence and Siri features, including "Talk to Siri," "Type to Siri," and "Visual Intelligence."
AI-generated app reviews
Apple will roll out AI-powered app review summaries on the App Store. Using Apple Intelligence, this feature will generate summaries based on user reviews.ALSO READ: Soon, Apple will show AI-powered app review summaries on iPhones and iPads
Other changes
The update will introduce the ability to change default translation and navigation apps on iPhones. It will also bring new Shortcuts actions for Apple apps such as Books, News, Safari, and Maps. Additionally, new emojis will be added, including Fingerprint, Leafless Tree, Harp, and Shovel.
Apple Intelligence with Indian language support
iOS 18.4 will enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones, iPads, and Macs to support English (India). This will allow users in India to access the following features:
- Writing tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text.
- Enhanced conversational capabilities for Siri through a redesigned interface.
- Image generation via Image Playground using text input or photos.
- Genmoji for creating custom emojis.
- Image Wand for transforming sketches and text into illustrations in the Notes app.
- ChatGPT integration into Siri and Writing Tools.
- Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16 series for visual search, real-time translation, and more.
- Natural language search in the Photos app.
- A Clean Up tool to remove unwanted objects from images.
- A Memories feature for automatic video generation in the Photos app.
- Redesigned Mail app with automatic categorisation.
- Notification Summaries for quick overviews of alerts.