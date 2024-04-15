iOS 18: Apple likely to use on-device AI to power next-gen iPhone features

Apple is reportedly planning to use on-device artificial intelligence to power its next-generation iPhone features with iOS 18. It essentially means Apple’s inaugural AI features would work offline, without necessitating internet connectivity. This is reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who noted that there will be almost no cloud processing component involved with AI features on the iPhone, which would be powered by Apple’s large language model (LLM).

However, there would be additional AI features that it may built-in the iOS 18 in partnership with third-party service providers, and those may be processed on the cloud. Bloomberg has earlier reported that Apple contacted multiple companies, including Google, Microsoft-backed Open AI, and China’s Baidu over a potential partnership to bring AI tools and features to Apple’s operating system. Although most of the AI features expected on the upcoming iOS version would likely be powered by Apple’s model, there are chances that it might use Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s GPT4 to bring additional tools and services.

It is reported that Apple’s partnership with third-party AI tools providers might be short-term, as the company might offer some of its own cloud-based generative AI features in future.

Last year, Apple’s analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his post on Medium wrote that Apple is planning to purchase about 20,000 units of AI servers in 2024. Apple does not offer services such as cloud hosting, indicating that the company might use those AI servers to offer cloud-based AI services.

Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 through June 14, where it will unveil the next-generation iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other platforms.

Apple has repeatedly confirmed that it has been working on AI features, which would likely be integrated into the upcoming platforms. Apple would reportedly add generative AI capabilities to its virtual assistant Siri and Messages app for features like text summarisation, suggestions and more. Other apps across Apple's platform, such as Apple Music, Pages and Keynotes, will likely get the AI treatment, too.