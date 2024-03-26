iOS 18: Besides AI, Apple to focus on iPhone home-screen customisations

Apple is working on the next-generation iPhone platform, iOS 18, which is expected to debut at its annual developers conference – Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 – later this year. Reportedly, the focus of iOS 18 would be on artificial intelligence features. However, fresh news reports hint at equal emphasis on personalisation options enabled through home-screen customisations on supported iPhone models.

According to news reports, iOS 18 would let supported iPhone users arrange icons more freely on the home screen. Moreover, it would let users create blank spaces, rows and columns between app icons giving more personalisation options to the iPhone users. Android already offers this customisation option to users.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 18 is going to be the biggest software update in iPhone history with the integration of artificial intelligence. iOS 18 would make home-screen customisation more convenient, compared to what it had offered with iOS16.

The iOS-related announcements are expected at Apple’s WWDC, which is expected to happen in June this year. Among the expected announcements are generative AI functionality for Siri, RCS support in the Message app, and new features. iOS 18 is rumoured to be compatible with all the devices that support iOS 17.

Mark Gurman noted in his report that Apple is also preparing to refresh its iPad line-up, which is expected to launch in March. While it has already launched the MacBook Air with M3 on March 4, the March 26 timeline for the iPad unveil is said to be false news by the Bloomberg reporter.