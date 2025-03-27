Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / From AirPods to AirTag: Apple's 2025 launch lineup includes over 20 devices

From AirPods to AirTag: Apple's 2025 launch lineup includes over 20 devices

In 2025, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, M5 chip-powered Macs and iPads, new AirPods Pro and more

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple (Image: Bloomberg)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has already introduced several new products in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, MacBook Air with M4, a new Mac Studio model, and updated iPads. However, the company is expected to unveil more devices later this year. Besides the next-generation iPhone series, Apple is expected to launch next-generation Apple Silicon-powered Macs and iPads. New high-end Apple Watch and AirPods models are also expected this year.
Devices Apple has launched in 2025:
  • iPhone 16e
  • MacBook Air with M4
  • Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
  • iPad Air with M3
  • iPad with A16
Expected Apple launches in 2025:
 

Also Read

DJ with Apple Music category page (screenshot)

Soon, Apple Music will let DJs create mixes within the app: Check details

Image: Apple

Apple to train AI models using images collected for 'Look Around' on Maps

Apple WWDC 2025 (Image: Apple)

Apple schedules WWDC 2025 for June 9 week, revamped OS platforms expected

apple, apple logo

Apple plans to unveil new software at June 9 developers programme

Apple

Apple set to avoid EU fine after changes to iPhone browser options

  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Air
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • MacBook Pro with M5
  • New Mac Pro
  • iPad Pro with M5
  • AirPods Pro 3
  • Apple Watch Series 11
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • Apple Watch SE 3
  • HomePad
  • New Apple TV 4K
  • HomePod Mini 2
  • AirTag 2
  • Studio Display 2

Upcoming Apple products: What to expect

iPhone 17 Series
 
Apple's 2025 iPhone line-up could see major changes. While the series is expected to include four models, the iPhone 17 Plus may be replaced by a new "iPhone Air." The Pro models are also anticipated to feature a fresh design.
 
Expected line-up:
  • iPhone 17: Base iPhone model could get support for ProMotion technology, enabling 120Hz refresh rate mode. It could also get an improved front-facing camera.
  • iPhone 17 Air: Replacing the Plus model, the anticipated iPhone 17 Air is expected to bring a futuristic look with an ultra-thin design. However, it could come with trade-offs in camera and battery performance.
  • iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The Pro models may feature a new hybrid aluminium-glass design with a redesigned camera module spanning the top of the device. Improvements in telephoto and front-facing cameras are also anticipated.
New Macs
 
Apple will likely start updating its Mac line-up with next-generation Apple Silicon, likely the M5 series chips. This could include:
  • MacBook Pro: Expected to be one of the first devices to feature the M5 chip, available in standard M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations.
  • Mac Pro: Apple could refresh the Mac Pro with the M3 Ultra chip, introduced in the latest Mac Studio. However, an M4 Ultra-powered variant is also possible.
iPad Pro
 
The 2025 iPad Pro is expected to receive the M5 chip and Apple's new C1 modem for improved connectivity. However, no major design changes are anticipated.
 
AirPods Pro 3
 
Apple is anticipated to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro this year. Expected to be powered by a new H3 chip, the AirPods Pro 3 could get advanced features such as heart-rate monitoring capability. Apple could also equip the new AirPods Pro with infrared (IR) sensors to improve spatial audio experiences and enable hands-free gesture controls.
Apple Watches
 
Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models this year:
  • Apple Watch Series 11: The 2025 Apple Watch model could get a high blood pressure detection feature.
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3: The updated Apple Watch Ultra model could get satellite connectivity and additional health sensors for hypertension monitoring.
  • Apple Watch SE: The 2025 Apple Watch SE model could get a chip upgrade, with the possibility of an all-plastic enclosure.
Apple Home products
 
Apple is expanding its smart home line-up with AI-powered products:
  • HomePad: A new home hub device that could be wall-mountable, featuring an iPad-like display and built-in cameras.
  • Apple TV 4K: A refreshed model powered by an A-series chip, with Apple Intelligence integration.
  • HomePod Mini 2: Expected to feature an upgraded Wi-Fi modem for better connectivity.
Others
 
Other notable products that Apple could launch this year include:
  • AirTag 2: Expected to feature enhanced tracking capabilities and improved anti-stalking measures.
  • Studio Display 2: Expected to sport a 27-inch MiniLED display with an improved built-in camera.

More From This Section

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Jio Games Store offers discounts on Indiana Jones, Skyrim and more PC games

YouTube Shorts (Image Source: YouTube India)

More views coming for YouTube Shorts creators: Here's what is changing

Google

Google shifts Android updates development behind closed doors: Here's why

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing announces Phone 3a community edition project with cash reward

OnePlus 13

OnePlus may unveil compact 13T smartphone next month: Expected specs, more

Topics : Apple Apple India iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon