Apple could launch 2025 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro with these changes: Details

Apple could launch 2025 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro with these changes: Details

Apple is reportedly planning a big overhaul for MacBook Pro in 2026 with OLED display, slimmer chassis, and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Apple's work on the next-generation Pro model iPad and MacBook has reportedly reached the later stages. According to a Bloomberg report, new iPad Pro models have progressed to an "advanced testing" stage and are expected to enter mass production in the second half of this year. The next-generation Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pro is also expected to launch this year, around the same time as the iPad Pro. However, this year's model will likely bring only minor upgrades, as Apple has planned a major overhaul for 2026, as per the report.
 

New iPad Pro: What to Expect

 
This year's iPad Pro is expected to receive a minor update following a major overhaul last year. The 2024 iPad Pro introduced a new sleek design and featured an OLED display, a first for an iPad. Building on the same platform, the 2025 iPad Pro will likely get the next-generation M5 chip, alongside minor tweaks. 
 
  Earlier reports suggested that the new iPad Pro might feature Apple's in-house cellular modem, the C1 chip, which debuted on the iPhone 16e. However, that plan has likely been postponed. Bloomberg reports that the iPad Pro will receive its first in-house modem chip in 2027, likely with the next-generation C2 chip.

New MacBook Pro: What to Expect

 
Similar to the iPad Pro, the 2025 MacBook Pro is not expected to receive significant upgrades aside from the M5 chip. However, Apple has major changes planned for the 2026 model. The Cupertino-based technology giant aims to introduce OLED display technology to the MacBook Pro for the first time. It is expected to use the same Tandem OLED display technology that Apple implemented in the 2024 iPad Pro, improving brightness, contrast, and colour vibrancy. 
Beyond the OLED display, the 2026 MacBook Pro will also feature a redesigned chassis, which is expected to significantly reduce the device's overall thickness.

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

