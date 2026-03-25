iOS 26.4 adds more intelligence to eligible Apple iPhones: How to update

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.4 update for supported iPhone models, introducing a range of new features and refinements across system apps and core experiences. Building on the previous iOS 26.3 release, the latest update focuses on improving everyday usability across key apps and system functions. The update adds enhancements to Apple Intelligence, expands Apple Music capabilities, introduces new accessibility settings, and more. Here’s a complete look at what the latest iOS update brings to iPhones:

Apple Intelligence updates

Apple Music updates

The update introduces eight new emojis, including options like an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, and a distorted face, giving users more ways to express themselves.

Freeform Creator Studio

Apple has added AI-powered image tools in Freeform, allowing users to generate, edit, and refine visuals directly within their boards.

A new premium content library brings ready-made graphics and elements to Apple Creator Studio subscribers.

Quick Toolbar

Users will be able to mark reminders as urgent directly from the Quick Toolbar or by long-pressing, and filter them within Smart Lists.

Family Sharing purchase

Purchase Sharing now allows adult members in Family Sharing groups to use their own payment methods, instead of depending on the family organiser.