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Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI discontinues Sora app, may not integrate video generation in ChatGPT

OpenAI discontinues Sora app, may not integrate video generation in ChatGPT

OpenAI has confirmed it will shut down the Sora app, with timelines for data preservation pending, even as reports suggest no plans to integrate its video tools into ChatGPT going forward

OpenAI may integrate Sora into ChatGPT.

OpenAI may integrate Sora into ChatGPT.

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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OpenAI has announced that it is discontinuing its video generation app, Sora. In a post on X, the company said that timelines for the app and API, along with details on preserving users’ work, will be shared soon. OpenAI has not yet provided any explanation for discontinuing the app. For the uninitiated, the Sora app was launched for Android and iOS users towards the end of 2025.
 
Earlier, The Verge, citing The Information, had reported that Sora may be integrated into ChatGPT. However, the publication has now cited The Wall Street Journal, reporting that OpenAI chief Sam Altman informed staff that both the Sora app and API access for developers would be discontinued, with no plans to integrate the video generator into ChatGPT. 
 
  With the discontinuation of Sora, plans for Disney and OpenAI’s deal to use the former’s IP in user-prompted videos also come to an end. A report by 9To5Google, citing Variety, quoted Disney as saying, “As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere. We appreciate the constructive collaboration between our teams and what we learned from it, and we will continue to engage with AI platforms to find new ways to meet fans where they are while responsibly embracing new technologies that respect IP and the rights of creators.”

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What the Sora app does

For the uninitiated, Sora enables users to create videos from text prompts, rework existing clips, and explore content via a personalised feed. A standout feature, Cameos, allows users to place themselves or others into AI-generated scenes using a one-time video and voice capture. Users can manage or delete their Cameos at any time.
 

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Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT artifical intelligence

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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