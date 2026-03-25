OpenAI discontinues Sora app, may not integrate video generation in ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced that it is discontinuing its video generation app, Sora . In a post on X, the company said that timelines for the app and API, along with details on preserving users’ work, will be shared soon. OpenAI has not yet provided any explanation for discontinuing the app. For the uninitiated, the Sora app was launched for Android and iOS users towards the end of 2025.

Earlier, The Verge, citing The Information, had reported that Sora may be integrated into ChatGPT. However, the publication has now cited The Wall Street Journal, reporting that OpenAI chief Sam Altman informed staff that both the Sora app and API access for developers would be discontinued, with no plans to integrate the video generator into ChatGPT.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 6 set to launch in India on April 7 with 9000mAh battery With the discontinuation of Sora, plans for Disney and OpenAI’s deal to use the former’s IP in user-prompted videos also come to an end. A report by 9To5Google, citing Variety, quoted Disney as saying, “As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere. We appreciate the constructive collaboration between our teams and what we learned from it, and we will continue to engage with AI platforms to find new ways to meet fans where they are while responsibly embracing new technologies that respect IP and the rights of creators.”